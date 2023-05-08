Kolton Stevens 5/5/23 dixieland

Kolton Stevens celebrates during a victory lap after earning his first career win at Dixieland Speedway Friday evening.

 Photo courtesy K.L. Cross

Elizabeth City-native Kolton Stevens was able to celebrate in the winner's circle at Dixieland Speedway for the first time in his career this past Friday evening in the Little Caesars Super Streets.

He battled throughout the 20-lap contest near the head of the field and had to bypass previous race winner Connor Morgan to secure the win. Morgan ultimately finished the event in the runner-up position, after leading laps earlier in the race. Eric Kellar finished in the third position.