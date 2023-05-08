Elizabeth City-native Kolton Stevens was able to celebrate in the winner's circle at Dixieland Speedway for the first time in his career this past Friday evening in the Little Caesars Super Streets.
He battled throughout the 20-lap contest near the head of the field and had to bypass previous race winner Connor Morgan to secure the win. Morgan ultimately finished the event in the runner-up position, after leading laps earlier in the race. Eric Kellar finished in the third position.
With one win apiece, both Morgan and Stevens are tied with the points lead entering this weekend's action and Kellar is third, 10 markers behind.
Allstar Late Models
Smithfield, Virginia's Brent Robinson earned redemption by taking the 40-lap Allstar Late Model race victory and earning a $2,000 paycheck. Robinson, who pilots the 44 car, nearly won the season-opening race two weeks prior after leading from the pole position, but was collected in an incident in the second half of the event and came up short in his quest after fighting to work his way back to the front. This week, however, he was not to be denied after leading flag-to-flag. Forest, Virginia's Arthur Walker, in his first start in 2023, drove his 87 automobile to a runner-up finish, with Billy Hubbard earning a second straight third place-finish.
Robinson sits atop the year-long point standings following the second race of the year. Season-opening race winner Tom Wilson and Hubbard are tied for second, 8 points behind.
Down Home Sheds Sportsman
2017 champion Mark Gonzales collected his second straight win in the Down Home Sheds Sportsman division on Friday. Like two weeks ago, Gonzales, of Elizabeth City, put his Chevrolet out front and never looked back to capture the victory. Kerry King of Delmar, Deleware finished in the runner-up position by the close of the 20-lap event. Polesitter Troy Brickhouse earned the final podium finish.
As the only winner so far in 2023, Gonzales leads the championship chase. James Miller and Mark Overman are currently second, 16-points in the rear.
R & D Excavating Super Fours
Defending and multi-time champion, Rickie Waters had plans of going for back-to-back wins to crank up the new season of competition. Waters, of Virginia Beach, suffered mechanical issues as early as the pace and parade laps and never came up to speed in the 15-lap R & D Excavating Super Fours race. Kyle Barnes of Windsor quickly darted out front and ultimately took the checkered flag ahead of the field. Barnes again donated his winnings to the Autism Society, an organization that is near and dear to his heart. Ron Winterburn and Dillan Rollinson finished in second and third place respectively.
Barnes leads the points chase by 4 over Waters and six over Winterburn.
Moody's Water Conditioning Stock Fours
Ryland Lindsey went on to win his second career race in as many starts this season. The Camden native had to keep Portsmouth racer Justin Bohn in his rearview mirror to accomplish the feat. Bohn won his heat qualifying race and had to settle for the second position in the main feature finishing order. Briana Colyer snagged the final podium finishing spot by capturing third in her first start of the year.
Lindsey leads the season-long points war over Colleen Stevens and Missy Daniels, who currently occupy positions two, and three headed into the third event this weekend.
Race fans who attended Friday's festivities celebrated Cinco De Mayo, complete with pinata drops and had the opportunity to win prizes. Race winners wore Sombreros in victory lane.
Racing continues Friday evening, May 12th with the return of the popular Virginia Sprint Series. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and racing begins at 8:00 p.m. It's Super Hero night and fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite protector for a chance to win prizes. All kids 11 and under who dress as a Super Hero get free admission.