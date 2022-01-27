The Mid-Atlantic Christian women’s basketball team defeated Regent University 54-36 Tuesday night at home.
The Lady Mustangs held a 15-3 lead after one quarter leading to a 25-11 halftime lead.
Kayla Kent led MACU (8-5, 3-0 Eastern Metro Athletic Conference) with 18 points, followed by Judea Edmonds’s 12 points. Regina Woodley hauled in 13 rebounds for the Lady Mustangs and Tyeisha Williams earned three steals and two blocks.
It was MACU’s third straight win as it is scheduled to go on the road to Johnson & Wales University Saturday afternoon.