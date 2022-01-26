CHARLOTTE — The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team lost its second game in a row with a 69-63 defeat to Johnson C. Smith University, Monday.
ECSU (12-4, 4-3 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) dug itself into a 23-6 deficit after the first quarter as the Lady Vikings trailed 41-22 at halftime.
They used a 26-13 third quarter to get back within six, but the Lady Golden Bulls (9-6, 4-3 CIAA) held on in the fourth quarter.
ECSU was led by Azhante Rodgers’s 13 points and Sirenna Pitts’s 10 points and eight rebounds. Johnson C. Smith was led by Ciara Harris’s 15 points.
The Lady Vikings are scheduled to be back home Thursday with a 5:30 p.m. game against Virginia Union.