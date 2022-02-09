Lady Vikings earn home win against Rams David Gough David Gough Author email Feb 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Elizabeth City State’s Naterria Luster (right) scored 11 points in the Lady Vikings’ win over Winston-Salem State at home, Monday. The Daily Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team earned a 65-50 conference home win against Winston-Salem State on Monday.The Lady Vikings (16-5, 8-4 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) were led by Naomi Lockamy and Naterria Luster both scoring 11 points.Azhante Rodgers followed just behind with 10 points as Sirenna Pitts was one point shy of a double-double with nine points and team-high 10 rebounds.ECSU won each quarter over the Lady Rams (10-9, 6-6 CIAA) by no more than six points.The Lady Vikings will try for a fourth straight win Wednesday at home against Lincoln (Pa.). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesCorrections officer at PCI collapses, dies after responding to incident16 years after failed referendum, Currituck to explore unified gov't againPoor leadership causing EMS personnel shortageKin' Folk Axe offers customers a throwing good timeSix Eagles sign to play collegiate footballPasquotank sheriff files failure-to-appear chargesNew London calling: Boose to attend Coast Guard AcademyEdenton's Downing named to Virginia football staffMansfield remembered for athletic successDecory Lee Images