Elizabeth City State’s Naterria Luster (right) scored 11 points in the Lady Vikings’ win over Winston-Salem State at home, Monday.

The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team earned a 65-50 conference home win against Winston-Salem State on Monday.

The Lady Vikings (16-5, 8-4 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) were led by Naomi Lockamy and Naterria Luster both scoring 11 points.

Azhante Rodgers followed just behind with 10 points as Sirenna Pitts was one point shy of a double-double with nine points and team-high 10 rebounds.

ECSU won each quarter over the Lady Rams (10-9, 6-6 CIAA) by no more than six points.

The Lady Vikings will try for a fourth straight win Wednesday at home against Lincoln (Pa.).