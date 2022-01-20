Los Angeles loves its stars, and the city certainly has its share on its pro football team. There is former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, and outspoken All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey. The Rams have former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, and controversial wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams have a record-breaking pass catcher in Cooper Kupp, and finally, they believe, a star quarterback in Matthew Stafford to take them to the promised land.
After years of frustration in Detroit, Stafford finally won a playoff game last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. He hopes to lead his new team to a victory this Sunday over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The attention on Stafford reminded me of the talented quarterback who led the Rams to their first championship back in 1945. The team was in Ohio then, and named the Cleveland Rams. They would sign a triple threat athlete who could run, pass and kick. Bob Waterfield had been an All-American at UCLA, and he would drive the Rams to the NFL Championship with a 15-14 victory over Sammy Baugh and the Washington Redskins. Waterfield was responsible for both of Cleveland’s touchdowns on passes of 37 and 44 yards, and his punts kept Washington deep in their own territory all game long.
Waterfield was named the NFL Most Valuable Player, and less than a month after the championship game the Rams announced that they were moving to Los Angeles. That was perfect for Waterfield, who grew up in Van Nuys, and had married his high school sweetheart, Hollywood film actress Jane Russell, in 1943.
In an eight-year career as a player, Waterfield led the Rams to four division titles, and another NFL Championship in 1952. Like the present day Rams, Waterfield was surrounded by star players like Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch, and Tom Fears. About Waterfield, Fears said, “He could do everything; none of us had ever seen an athlete quite like that.”
In the off-season, Waterfield tried his hand at acting, starring in a movie with Tarzan Johnny Weissmuller titled “Jungle Manhunt.” The film had the unlikely plot of a football player stranded in the jungle. Waterfield would later form a production company as a vehicle to further his wife’s career.
Jane Russell was taking acting and singing lessons, but her career wasn’t developing until millionaire aviator Howard Hughes walked into the doctor’s office where she was working. He became obsessed with the statuesque brunette, bought a film studio, and put her in the 1943 film “The Outlaw” that would launch her popularity.
Russell was supposed to be the love interest of Billy the Kid, but the film was more about finding the best camera angles to show the actress’s cleavage. The film’s release was delayed by censorship, but the still photographs of Russell posing provocatively in the hayloft became the pinup favorites of World War II soldiers.
Russell would go on to appear in more than 20 motion pictures with perhaps her most memorable role, and best acting performance, in 1953’s “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” with Marilyn Monroe, with whom she had a close friendship.
Russell and Waterfield were married for 25 years, before divorcing in 1968. They had three adopted children. About her athlete husband, Russell would say, “he was a big star at Muscle Beach, and a daredevil. I like a man who can run faster than I can.” But for the life of me, I can’t imagine anyone who would be motivated to run away from Jane Russell back in those days.
I had the pleasure of talking on the phone with Russell many years ago. She was signing some photographs for our sports memorabilia firm, and I was arranging a check to be sent to her favorite charity. In her late 60s she still had the sultry, sexy voice I remembered from her films.
We talked briefly about her friendship with actor Robert Mitchum, who called her “Hard John,” because of her straight-laced religious beliefs. Russell passed away of natural causes at age 89 in 2011, her family by her side.
I wonder who she would pick in Sunday’s game, Matthew Stafford or Tom Brady? Neither one runs very fast.
Mike Wood is a correspondent for The Daily Advance.