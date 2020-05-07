EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers have announced left-handed outfielder Michael Green of Clemson University as well as lefty infielders Casey Haire of High Point University and Houston Wright of University of Tennessee-Martin as the newest additions to the 2020 squad.
Redshirt junior Michael Green from Clemson University is an exciting addition to this year’s ball club. While he was out for most of the shortened 2019-2020 season, Green put up stellar numbers on both sides of the diamond in ’18-’19. As a redshirt sophomore, Green averaged .307 at the plate along with a .412 on-base percentage over 101 at-bats.
Green recorded eight doubles and three home runs while bringing home fourteen runners on-base. In ACC play, Green batted an average of .370 with three doubles, one homer, five RBIs and three steals.
The left-handed outfielder from Edgefield, South Carolina was equally as impressive on defense. Over 28 games Green saw 49 opportunities in the field collecting 44 put-outs and 4 assists. Prior to Clemson, Green spent 2018 with Florence-Darlington Technical College and 2017 with College of Charleston Cougars. Green stands at 5’11 and weighs in at 205 pounds.
“Michael Green is a special player who can take over a game from the offensive side,” said Edenton skipper Marshall McDonald. “He had plus speed, power, arm and can hit for average! It will be fun watching him in Edenton.”
Infielder Casey Haire from High Point University will bring a solid presence on the left side of the plate as well for the Steamers in 2020. This past spring, Haire took six at-bats and earned himself a .500 batting average with 3 hits including a double against James Madison University on March 7. In his first career start against UNC Greensboro Haire recorded two hits. In his time at Heritage High School in Maryville, Tennessee Haire boasted a .448 batting average, .554 on-base percentage and .721 slugging percentage with 13 doubles, one triple and four home runs.
The rising junior has also proven to be a more than capable infielder. In his four appearances for High Point in 2020, Haire made six put-outs. In high school, Haire earned the 2017 Heritage Best Defensive Player and 2018 Best Defensive & Offensive Player awards. Haire was also selected to the 2018 District 4-AAA All District team as well as the All-Blount County Team in both his junior and senior years.
Said McDonald, “Caisey Haire is a lefty hitting utility man that has a ton of potential. His versatility will make him very positive in our quest for a league title!”
Rounding out this week’s trio of players is rising senior Houston Wright from the University of Tennessee-Martin. Martin undoubtedly made the most of the abbreviated 2020 season both offensively and defensively for the Skyhawks. At the plate, Wright was as dependable as anyone earning a .308 batting average over 65 total plate appearances. In just 16 games Wright collected four doubles, one triple and one home run driving in a total of 14 RBIs. On March 6, Wright carried the Skyhawk offense driving in 4 runs against Southeast Missouri and followed it up with a four-hit performance against Southeast Missouri on March 8. The 6’3, 215-pound infielder was just as dependable in the field accumulating a .938 fielding percentage over 32 total opportunities. Prior to his time at UTM Wright was a standout middle-of-the-lineup presence for Spartanburg Methodist College. He finished his first two seasons of collegiate ball with a .371 batting average, .656 slugging percentage, 32 doubles, four triples, 19 homers and 90 RBIs. Wright is a native of Gaffney, South Carolina and played his high school baseball for the Gaffney Indians.
“Houston Wright is a middle of the order bopper,” McDonald explained. “While having raw power he is also a pure hitter. He will lock down the middle of the order!”