Three nights per week, local bowlers enter the doors of Albemarle Lanes with one thing on their minds; rolling that elusive 300 game.
Last week, to the best of my memory, was the first time bowlers of Monday Night Mixed, Fellowship League, and Martin Luther King League each had the opportunity to witness a perfect game, and while none were accomplished, each night had at least one bowler enter the tenth frame with perfection still obtainable.
The madness all started on Monday Night when Will Swinson stared at a stubborn 4-pin standing on his final shot of his second game for a 299, enroute to a 695 series.
The next night, Jevon Simpson opened his night with the first 9 strikes, before a stone 10-pin stood in the tenth frame. Simpson would convert the spare, and add a 9-count for a 278 as part of his 634 series.
Finally, Thursday night’s MLK League saw two bowlers competing on the same pair of lanes face potential perfection. The night began with Randy Cartwright bagging the first 10 strikes of his night before a pesky 10-pin stood, keeping Cartwright from his second 300-game of the season. He ended with a 289 tally and a 619 series.
Zach Farr closed out the week of craziness, ending the night with the front 11 strikes of his final game before a sneaky 2-pin snapped his shot at 300, for a 299 game and ending with a 643 set.
If not for the possibility of 4 perfect games in a week, Chris Farrell may have been the top ink earner this week. Farrell claimed the top series of both Fellowship League and MLK, tossing numbers of 217-638 and 255-675 during those leagues respectively.
Mark Tarkington’s 222-629, Derrick Spruill’s 243 game, and Lindsay Perry’s 227 game joined Farrell and Jevon Simpson in leading the Fellowship men.
Kaytee Simpson’s 196-554 was the high mark for the ladies from Fellowship ahead of Bobbi-Jo Tarkington’ 175-487 and Beth Marshall’s 149-411.
Sherri Norwood’s 154-454 led the ladies during MartinLuther King, along with Brenda Marx’s 170-431, and Lindsay Porter’s 138-404.
Monday Night Mixed was more than just Will Swinson’s amazing night, as Boris Beatty Hit for a 225-618, and John Bradley continued his impressive return with a 211-612.
Debbie Winslow (177-474), Sharon Hoffler (162-474), and Linda Barrett (174-457)topped the ladies from Monday Night Mixed.
All-American Ladies action was led by Ocie Manos’s 182 game, Charlene Fetters’ 181, and Maria Madonia’s 162 effort.
Bryce Hawkins’ 180-514 topped the young guys during youth league, just ahead of Jacob Davenport’s 186-483, and Bob Miller’s 170-475. Joshua Davenport turned in the top game of Saturday morning with a 199, falling just a stubborn single pin on his last shot from the 200 mark!
Kaylee Winslow led the young ladies with a 188-442, along with Elizabeth Scaff’s 130-373, and Violet Olds’ 133-366.
Dominic Fisher had the top game of the Bumper Club with a 102, just barely edging out Gy Gregory’s 97 and Kolby Fowers’ 93.
There’s a new leader in the Albemarle Lanes League House Championship as Team 6 from Fellowship League posted a 2663 to edge them to the front of the pack. Team members of the new leaders are Derrick Spruill, Ben Hawkins, Lindsay Perry, and Chris Farrell. The tournament has 2 more weeks to go. There have been a handful of teams who could be among the leaders had they entered. Entry is only $50 per team, per night and is on pace to award $500 to the winning team.
Albemarle Lanes will be hosting a Senior Mystery Scotch Doubles next Wednesday, January 27 at Noon. Entry fee for this event is only $10 per person and entries will be taken up to the date of the event.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!