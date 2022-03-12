A few years back, Khaatim Butler and his brother, Conway, were hanging out at a bar in his home state of Maryland and saw a couple girls playing cornhole.
The two brothers decided “let’s join them” and the night became their introduction to the game.
Cornhole was immediately a hit for them as Khaatim and Conway went back to the latter’s house, got themselves some cornhole boards and bags, and began to play it again and again in what Khaatim said was a seven-foot ceiling basement.
“We fell in love with the game so much, we were throwing cornhole in his basement, hitting his ceiling and all, but we just had so much fun with it and just kept it going,” Khaatim Butler said.
Butler, an Elizabeth City State graduate of 2012 and former scholarship baseball player, then moved back to northeast North Carolina to become a contractor for the Coast Guard for the past seven years.
That led the now 33-year-old to join a travel softball team where cornhole became a regular thing between him and his teammates to kill time between games.
And that led to Butler finding an avenue to play cornhole competitively within the American Cornhole League where he is now ranked the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina.
“It’s super dope,” Butler said, of his ranking. “I think the best part about it is it just shows my consistency.”
Butler has been ranked No. 1 in the Tar Heel State for two months now, achieving that mark in a little under a year since joining the competitive side of cornhole.
He first played in an ACL event in February 2021 and has played in various tournaments in that time, racking up points to earn him the top spot in the state.
Currently, he sits at the top with 3,570 points and is 92 points ahead of No. 2.
Most events he has earned those points in have occurred in places like Norfolk, Virginia, region. Butler generally competes in the Mid-Atlantic Conference that involves Virginia, Maryland and Delaware since the majority of the closer tournaments he can compete in are up north as opposed to spots in North Carolina.
Last weekend, he finished fifth in singles and seventh in doubles with Tre Turner of Suffolk, Va., in a regional tournament.
Butler noted that regionals are held once or twice per month and he plans to next compete at the Coastal Baggers Tournament in Norfolk on April 9.
From there, he will be in more tournaments throughout the course of the year leading up to August, when he hopes he will already have achieved “pro” status.
Butler isn’t considered a pro just yet, but he can become one if he lands in the top 20 in the country in points earned.
If that isn’t the case by then, a qualifying tournament in Rock Hill, South Carolina, is a second viable option as at least six wins in eight attempts makes you a professonal cornhole player.
“That’s the fun way to me,” Butler said. “You compete against everyone else that’s trying to become pro.”
Tournaments typically dish out prize money to everyone who finished anywhere from first place to fourth place.
Butler noted that his biggest prize was $700 and he was able to win a few doubles tournaments last year with his friend Troy Brickhouse, Jr.
The moment in his short competitive cornhole that sticks out to Butler the most is when he defeated James Washington in a state tournament held in Norfolk last year.
Washington is currently ranked as the No. 13 professional player in the country and it was a win where Butler felt that he was reaching the level of play he wants to be on.
“It’s been a fun ride,” Butler said. “I’ve been getting a chance to meet a lot of people, a lot of the big dogs that’s been in the ACL for a long time.”
It is not uncommon these days to turn on one of the ESPN networks or its streaming service and see the American Cornhole League in action.
Cornhole is a growing sport and Butler noted that it has potential to be on CBS or Fox networks soon as well.
With a laugh but also a sense of realistic potential, Butler noted he plans on “being on ESPN this year, absolutely.”
Butler and a number of his friends, many of whom are from his travel softball team, play cornhole regularly.
It’s a game the former ECSU baseball player wants to grow in the Elizabeth City area.
He says that anyone of any age in the area is welcome to join the group, who generally meet up and play on Tuesday and Thursday nights, mostly at La Tiendita Mexican Restaurant.
Butler also noted that bigger cornhole events are typically held at the restaurant on Sundays and more information can be acquired by going to the Elizabeth City Cornhole League Facebook group.
“I hope this will be able to let kids from our area know that hey, there’s another avenue for you,” Butler said. “You don’t have to be super athletic to do this. This isn’t a tough game, but if it’s something you want to do and get into, this opportunity is here for you for sure.”