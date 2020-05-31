Local parks and recreation departments have adjusted to the interim guidance protocol that was released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on May 22 to slowly resume activities for youth and amateur sports.
The guidance coincides with Phase 2 of the state’s reopening protocol.
Youth and amateur sports activities were halted in mid-March because of the COVID-19’s emergence across the country.
Jason Weeks, Currituck County’s Director of Parks and Recreation said in an interview on Wednesday that Currituck Parks and Recreation is definitely looking forward to getting back on track as soon as possible, beginning with the limited/non-contact sporting activities.
Week noted that Currituck Parks and Recreations was scheduled to have its first youth travel baseball tournament on Saturday and Sunday and some of their citizens have begun playing pickleball and tennis on their outdoor courts.
Because of the pandemic and other reasons, Weeks noted that spring youth sports programs volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball and T-ball were canceled.
“We are just now getting back on track for travel sports, we actually had to cancel 10 travel tournaments that we had scheduled at Currituck Community Park as well. Losing those tournaments meant that our community lost thousands of dollars that would have normally been spent at many different local businesses in addition to our complex. That hurts but all we can do is begin to move forward and get back to normal activities as best we can while staying within the state mandated guidelines,” Weeks said.
Weeks added that his staff has begun to plan for activities in the fall.
“We anticipate having to make some changes in the way we operate and schedule events but we anticipate being able to conduct our programs at some level. There is still some uncertainty regarding contact sports as well as indoor sports so it is too early to say at this time what we will need to do in regards to potential changes/alterations to the programs. It will all be based on following the state mandates/guidelines. We want our kids to be able to participate and have fun but we want to make sure that we take every precaution we can to provide a safe atmosphere for those activities.”
Brian Chappell, the Recreation Operations Director for the Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department noted in an interview on Thursday the measures the department has taken to align with the state’s guidance.
“Chowan County has canceled all spring sports and activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Chappell said. “We did a very successful virtual challenge in May to encourage activity called the Covid Virtual Challenge: 19 Miles in 19 Days for all ages to walk, paddle, skate, run, pedal, etc. for 19 miles in 19 days during the month of May. We had 183 participants in the program. We thought it was a great way to get people active during the pandemic. Another virtual challenge will be offered in June.”
Chappell noted after July 1, the Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department has scheduled a few camps that fit within the guidelines set by the NC Department of Health and Human Services and the governor.
Those camps include discovery, golf, paddling, sailing lessons, swimming lessons, baseball, and tennis.
Chappell acknowledged the impact of not having spring sports and limited activities during the summer to the community and the department.
“It has been sad not to have had spring sports, and I know all the kids have missed it as well,” Chappell said. “We had 293 kids signed up for soccer, 61 for volleyball, 148 for baseball, and 34 for softball that didn’t get a chance to play before we had to cancel those seasons. Hopefully, we will get to have some summer activities, and we plan to come up with other creative ways such as the virtual challenges to keep everyone active in hopes of returning to team sports in the fall. There is a small revenue impact on the county with our programs being canceled and fees having to be refunded. The Northern Chowan Community Center is closed also, so we are unable to offer services at the facility. Travel tournaments really don’t impact our community like they do Elizabeth City, Currituck, etc. We have travel teams that are formed here, but we don’t host any tournaments.”
Chappell acknowledged that the department is preparing for the fall season.
“First, I want to say from the beginning that we have been following the guidelines set by local and state officials, and that will continue to be the case,” Chappell said. “We will meet with our Recreation Advisory Committee in June to start preparing for our fall sports seasons. Then we will meet with the governing leagues of our fall sports: The Eastern Athletic Conference and the Albemarle Youth Football League. At that time, we will look at the guidelines put in place by the state and local governments, and other organizations such at the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Association, as well as other national sports organizations to help set guidelines to return to play. Hopefully that will be possible, but as a parks and recreational professional and a long-time coach, we will do what is in the best interest of all our kids and their health and safety.”