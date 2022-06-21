For 53 baseball games this spring, Camden-native Drew Copeland played college ball at Mid-Atlantic Christian with teammates like Jalyn Lee, Caleb Whitley, Alex Miller, Josiah Collado and Wyatt Owens.
All six of them received the opportunity to continue baseball this year into a collegiate summer league after the MACU season ended with a loss in the USCAA national tournament on May 17.
Now, however, Copeland finds himself playing against his five Mustang teammates often this summer.
Copeland is a member of the Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League and the other five are members of the Red River Pilots.
“Going from playing with them 50 to 60 games all season and then having to go play against them, it’s definitely weird,” Copeland said. “Seeing them in a different uniform than you is definitely not what I was expecting.”
Copeland added that it’s at least fun to be able to compete against players he knows well in locations more than a thousand miles away from MACU’s campus in Elizabeth City.
The Expedition League is a college wood bat league, not all that different from the Premier Collegiate League that the Edenton Steamers participate in, that takes place mainly in North Dakota and South Dakota.
MACU head coach Michael Louis noted that one of the biggest differences with the Expedition League is that the players don’t have to pay to play.
It’s a major league-type schedule with 60 games, which are played nearly every night. The regular season began May 27 and ends on August 4.
The league is smaller than it used to be. Just last year, there were 12 teams.
Now, there’s four. The Pilots and the North Iowa Ragin’ Roosters are playing their inaugural seasons in 2022, while the Trappers and Souris Valley Sabre Dogs are still functioning after starting their organizations when the league debuted with eight total teams in 2018.
All this means that Copeland and his five MACU teammates will see each other often this summer.
The Pilots and Trappers played each other for the first time ever last week and it was Lee, Whitley, Miller, Collado and Owens who got the bragging rights over Copeland with Red River winning three of four games.
Red River won the latest game on Sunday with Miller going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Whitley also getting two runs knocked in on two hits.
They will have 12 more meetings this season.
“Probably one of the best decisions for baseball I have ever made,” Lee said, of deciding to join the Pilots in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Lee and Copeland both spoke about the higher competition they have faced in this league.
Despite the league being downsized to just four teams in 2022, the players of the USCAA Division II Mustangs are getting to see action against NCAA Division I players.
“I like seeing the better competition per se,” Lee said. “You have a lot of D1 guys out here and guys who are going to play independent ball. So that’s pretty fun getting to see better competition and competing against it.”
Copeland pointed to the Sabre Dogs, who he says “basically have draft prospects” firing 92 miles-per-hour pitches or knocking 420-foot home runs over the fence.
For Lee, one of his favorite things about the Expedition League compared to college season is being able to go about preparing for a game his own way.
Copeland added that it’s been fun to learn where his Trappers teammates come from and how their college team goes about business.
The Pierre pitcher also said that the South Dakota town has the same small-town atmosphere as Camden where everyone knows everybody.
Lee, a first baseman and pitcher for Red River, noted that the ballparks they play in are really nice — they seat anywhere from 1,000 to 1,400 fans — and that there wasn’t that much of a culture shock going to the Dakotas to play baseball.
“It’s a lot of traveling,” he said. “I have never traveled, really, but baseball has been able to do this for me.”
He joked that North Dakotans don’t know what it’s like to live in North Carolina.
“They don’t know what hot is,” Lee said.
Both players said they can take a lot away from this experience and apply it to next year’s MACU baseball season.
Copeland will be a sophomore next year, while Lee will be a junior.
Whitley just finished his junior year as the other three are rising sophomores like Copeland.
“I think it’s definitely going to help me a lot,” Copeland said. “Facing better competition than I was seeing earlier in the year for college, so throwing against guys who are way better or at a higher level than what I’m used to seeing. It’s definitely going to push me and make me a better player and a pitcher.”