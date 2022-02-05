Shelby Harris Mansfield, one of the most decorated athletes to ever come out of northeast North Carolina, passed away Thursday, January 19, at the age of 79.
The former Camden Bruin was a star running back for North Carolina State from 1961 to 1965 and as a senior captain in his last year, he received the Governor’s Award and was named as an Academic All-American.
After helping the Wolfpack to three consecutive seasons as the top of the Atlantic Coastal conference, Mansfield signed with the Buffalo Bills of the American Football League at the time.
But Mansfield soon came back to his northeast North Carolina roots to farm and also founded the College of the Albemarle baseball team in the mid-1970s.
Marion Harris, an adversary of Mansfield’s in high school as an athlete from the old Central High School in Elizabeth City, joined Mansfield’s staff on the baseball team for a few years as Mansfield and the Dolphins found success in the small amount of time the program existed in its first go-around.
One season, Mansfield led College of the Albemarle all the way to the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado. There, the Dolphins finished fourth in the country.
Harris, currently a Board of Trustee member of the school who taught physical education there for three decades, noted that his last year as assistant coach was the year before the Elizabeth City college made it to the tournament, but he followed their games on the radio.
“He was a relentless recruiter,” Harris said, of Mansfield.
Mansfield was able to recruit heavily from the Tidewater Virginia region, from Richmond and eastern North Carolina.
Harris mentioned that Mansfield took a high school pitcher and turned him into an all-conference shortstop and a few of his players were able to sign professional contracts.
“He was an outstanding baseball coach,” Harris said. “He had played the game, was a student of the game and understood it. (His players) knew he knew what he was doing.”
At the high school level, Mansfield lettered in three different sports as his No. 23 jersey is retired by Camden and is on display outside the school’s gym.
Harris said the games between his Central teams and Mansfield’s Bruins teams were competitive.
“We had some outstanding games,” Harris said. “We won some, they won some. So it was a local rivalry and it was nice competition to tell you the truth.”
After coaching the baseball team, Mansfield continued to teach psychology at College of the Albemarle for 34 years before focusing on farming again.