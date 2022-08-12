For three days, six hours each, toward the end of July, dozens of kids with baseball gloves could be seen on Mid-Atlantic Christian’s campus and at the Knobbs Creek Recreation Center baseball field in Elizabeth City.

The MACU baseball program, which began in 2019, hosted its first ever youth baseball camp from Monday, July 27, to Wednesday, July 29, with days lasting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.