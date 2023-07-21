Miracle League Johnston County

A member of the Campbell University baseball team (right) cheers on a player rounding the bases in a Miracle League of Johnston County baseball game.

 Photo submitted by Skip Hawkins

HERTFORD — A baseball league for kids with special needs is set to be coming to the Albemarle region soon.

It will be this area’s version of the Miracle League, an organization that gives kids the opportunity to play America’s Pastime all around the country.


  