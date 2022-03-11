macu bball 3

Mid-Atlantic Christian’s Ryan Mitchell-Bagley (11) and the Mustangs won two out of three games at Kentucky Christian this week.

 The Daily Advance

GRAYSON, Ky. — The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team won two out of three games on the road at Kentucky Christian between Tuesday and Wednesday.

MACU (5-15) defeated the Knights (15-8) 8-2 on Tuesday afternoon and 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon, with an 8-7 12-inning loss on Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Mustangs.

MACU next hosts Bucks County Community College for a three-game set starting on Wednesday afternoon.