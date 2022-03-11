Mustangs snap losing skid David Gough David Gough Author email Mar 11, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mid-Atlantic Christian’s Ryan Mitchell-Bagley (11) and the Mustangs won two out of three games at Kentucky Christian this week. The Daily Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GRAYSON, Ky. — The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team won two out of three games on the road at Kentucky Christian between Tuesday and Wednesday.MACU (5-15) defeated the Knights (15-8) 8-2 on Tuesday afternoon and 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon, with an 8-7 12-inning loss on Tuesday night.Tuesday’s win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Mustangs.MACU next hosts Bucks County Community College for a three-game set starting on Wednesday afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Losing Streak Mustang Sport Baseball Macu Game Baseball Team Two Win David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesTime to splash: Meads Pool to reopen this summerMaryland man wins inaugural Coast Guard MarathonBertie girls earn trip to state title gameWilliams third to file for EC mayorMACU grad, family escape from Ukraine as bombing beginsCoasties finish first: Ramundo, Clayton top 5K finishersMaryland's Trouteaud wins first Coast Guard Marathon, Trotter top female finisher; Perquimans grad Godfrey wins Half Marathon, Herndon top female finisherBrothers testify they saw Bonds shoot RevelleGallop files challenge to Brooks' candidacyHearing for Young candidacy challenge set for March 17 Images