NCHSAA girls' soccer playoff brackets released

From staff reports

May 13, 2023

Four area NCHSAA girls' soccer teams officially know who they'll play in this year's postseason after brackets were released on Friday.

Perquimans (8-4) gets the No. 6 seed at the 1A level and will host No. 27 East Columbus (4-11) on Monday with a chance for a second-round home game with a win.

The two teams met in last year's third round when Perquimans won its home game 3-1.

Camden and John A. Holmes will both be competing in the 2A bracket.

John A. Holmes will get a home game as the No. 14 Lady Aces (13-7-2, 6-6-2 NCC) faces No. 19 North Carolina School of Science & Math (7-9-3)

Camen (11-8-2) hits the road as the No. 21 seed against No. 12 Franklin Academy (15-5).

At 3A, Currituck girls (12-8-1) will be the No. 20 seed at No. 13 West Carteret (14-5-1).

First-round games are on Monday with second-round games set for Thursday.