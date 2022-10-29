...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Five of the six area high school football teams will have at least one more game to play as the NCHSAA state playoff brackets were released Saturday afternoon.
Northeastern will be the No. 5 seed in the 2A east and will host No. 28 Farmville Central in the first round and a win would have the Eagles host either No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill or No. 21 Kinston in the second round.
John A. Holmes will also begin the 2A playoffs with a home game as the Aces are the No. 14 seed and will play No. 19 Southwest Edgecombe in the first round. A win for Edenton may have it go to No. 3 Whiteville in the second round.
Camden enters the 2A playoffs as the No. 18 seed and will head to No. 15 James Kenan for the first round.
At the 3A level, Currituck gets the No. 11 seed and will get a first-round home game against No. 22 Lee County.
Perquimans got itself a spot in the 1A playoffs as the No. 23 seed in the 31-team east bracket. The Pirates will go to No. 10 Wilson Prep.