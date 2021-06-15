The NENC Elite/NC Blazers are set to host an alumni basketball challenge tournament the next two Fridays at Albemarle School.
Location: 1210 US-17 South, Elizabeth City.
Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and admission is $10.
The first set of games on Friday, June 18 will feature Manteo vs. Hertford County (7 p.m.), First Flight vs. Edenton (8 p.m.) and Northeastern vs. Plymouth (9 p.m.).
June 25 will feature two semifinal games, a women’s alumni championship game and a men’s alumni championship game.
Before 2020, the alumni challenge had been held the previous three years.
Last year, there wasn’t a basketball challenge because of the COVID-19 pandemic.