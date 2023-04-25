Dixieland Speedway Opening Night 2023

Drivers take part in a mandatory slow roll-in prior to Friday’s opening night of Dixieland Speedway’s 2023 season.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

Drivers started their engines at Dixieland Speedway for the first time in 2023 this past Friday and while local racing fans can expect the same kind of excitement as years prior, there has been a switch in leadership at the top.

Red Swain, the owner and founder of Dixieland Speedway, leased the track to promoters officially in February.