Drivers started their engines at Dixieland Speedway for the first time in 2023 this past Friday and while local racing fans can expect the same kind of excitement as years prior, there has been a switch in leadership at the top.
Red Swain, the owner and founder of Dixieland Speedway, leased the track to promoters officially in February.
Swain had the track built in 1982 and the first race on the dirt track happened in 1983.
“When you’re 71 (years old), you start looking around going ‘People are dropping like flies!’” Swain said a couple hours prior to Friday’s opening night. “We need to make sure this place can keep going, so we got some young blood into it and some old, experienced people to help them out. Everybody’s in place.”
Now in charge is H.C. Pritchard. Swain and Pritchard both noted that the same people have come back to work at Dixieland this year, making for a generally smooth transition.
Pritchard has been coming to the Dixieland Speedway for more than three decades.
“It’s a team effort,” Pritchard said. “We just didn’t want to see it shut down. That was the main thing. If Red and them shut down, at least my kids have somewhere to go every Friday night.”
As Swain still owns the track, he spent the first night of the season helping out just to make sure there weren’t any hitches with the program and with new technology.
This year, Dixieland Speedway is more technologically dependent.
Before, the scoring system was all done by hand, according to Race Director Sam Mickey, who’s been working with Dixieland for more than three decades and as the race director for the last 10 or so years.
But now they have a computer system to help things be a little more efficient.
“How a car gets registered, how we clock them on the racetrack and then how the final results are laid out, all comes in on the computer now versus us before having to do them by hand,” Mickey said. “That’s a big change from having to hand-score, where you had to have two scorers up (in the press box) writing on the cards as they go by and with 20 to 24 cars in a class, it gets a little hairy.”
The fan experience, though, will be much of the same this year as five classifications of cars will have their respective races on the 3/8-mile dirt track in what Dixieland Speedway hopes will be the full 18-night season through September.
There will be a couple new things this year on the track to go along with one-time only 23-lap races – as opposed to the usual 20 – used on opening night to signify the start to the 2023 season.
One, Mickey said, is that the banking of the dirt is angled flatter now to allow for more side-by-side racing.
“Maybe give the fans a little more thrill as they’re going around the track,” Mickey said.
Restarts are now a “Delaware Restart,” replacing single-file, which allows whoever is in first place at the time to be at the front of the pack, while everyone else is behind in two-by-two formation.
“(Swain is) hard to replace, but we have a good group that’s willing to try to make it happen and we’re looking forward to a promising season this year for the fans here at the speedway,” Mickey said.
Results from Friday’s opening races, courtesy of Dixieland Speedway, are below:
Dixieland Speedway officially kicked off its 41st season to a capacity audience Friday evening. A couple of drivers, who still attend high school, earned their first career win in their second season of competition. Connor Morgan of Camden won the 23-lap Little Caesars Super Streets contest and Ryland Lindsey of Shiloh, took the checkered flag in the Moody’s Water Conditioning Stock Fours. Both drivers attend class during the week and strap into their race cars on Friday evenings.
Allstar Late Models
It appeared as though Brent Robinson of Smithfield, Virginia, was on his way to yet another win in his successful career in the Allstar Late Models. The driver of car number 44 took off to a commanding lead and controlled the opening 24-laps of the 35-circuit contest. He began to close into the back half of the field and caught Kyle Watts in turns one and two. Watts, of Elizabeth City, is in his first season in late model competition, spun his car to the inside of the course, and with nowhere to go, Robinson was collected in the incident. Fortunately, for the past champion, he suffered minimal damage and was able to continue at the rear of the field.
Robinson would spend the next 11 trips around the 3/8-mile dirt oval passing cars and working his way closer to the front. He made it all the way up to second by the conclusion of the event.
At the checkered flag, the past track champion and multiple-time winner, Tom Wilson won the premier series race, edging out Robinson and others at the line.
Down Home Sheds Sportsman
2017 champion Mark Gonzales collected the win in race one for the Down Home Sheds Sportsman in 2023. Gonzales, of Elizabeth City, put his Chevrolet out front and never looked back to capture the victory, after going winless in 2022. He and his bride just welcomed their second child, a baby girl, over the last few months and she celebrated with dad in the winner’s circle.
Little Caesars Super Streets
Morgan drove his number 95 Chevrolet to victory lane after leading a majority of the race and crossing the finish line in first on the final lap. Morgan kept Kolton Stevens and Dennis Barnes in his rearview mirror as they finished second and third respectively in the Little Caesars Super Streets. Barnes, returned to competition, after retiring a couple of seasons ago, in a convincing fashion. The veteran wheelman from Camden started the event on the outside pole and took over the lead in the event by the time the field entered turn one. He surrendered the top spot after the handling on his automobile number 20 began to go away in the middle stages of the race, allowing Morgan to bypass him.
R & D Excavating Super Fours
Defending and multi-time champion, Rickie Waters won the 15-lap R & D Excavating Super Fours race. Waters, of Virginia Beach, lead the event from flag to flag. He held off Windsor, North Carolina’s Kyle Barnes, who earned the runner-up finish. After the event, Barnes announced that he was donating his winnings to the Autism Society as he carries their logo on his vehicle.
Moody’s Water Conditioning Stock Fours
Lyndsay won the event in dominating fashion, allowing him to join the winners club at the coveted dirt track. He is in his sophomore season of action and continues to improve his craft each week with his dad’s support. Lyndsay was all smiles post-race and told the fans in attendance, especially those who aspire to race, to never give up and “just go do it.” Justin Bohn of Portsmouth, along with Elizabeth City racer, Colleen Stevens, won their qualifying races earlier in the evening. It was a first for Stevens. Bohn suffered mechanical issues after the heats and was not able to start in the main event.
Racing continues Friday evening, April 28th. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and racing begins at 8:00 p.m. It’s Super Hero night and fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite protector for a chance to win prizes. All kids 11 and under who dress as a Super Hero get free admission.