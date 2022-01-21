Northeastern High School (10-1, 5-0) built a substantial first-half lead, and then held off a competitive Pasquotank County squad (4-10, 0-6) to earn a Northeastern Coastal Conference victory Wednesday by the final score of 65-48.
The Eagles got 21 points each from guards Tyell Saunders and E.J. Gatling to lead the way in the game played at Northeastern’s gymnasium.
After sinking only one three-point shot in their loss to Catholic High Monday night, Northeastern bombarded the nets with nine successful threes against the Panthers.
The scoring started right away as Devaughn Bell connected from the wing on the first shot of the game. With a clean look from the outside, Gatling connected from long range, and Saunders joined the party with consecutive threes, the second from deep in the right corner.
Pasquotank countered with a jumper by Jayden Bradshaw, and a twisting drive in the lane by Darrion Carver, but the Panthers found themselves down 13-4 at the 4:01 mark of the first quarter.
Northeastern would get two baskets from forward Sayvion Saunders, who was inserted into the starting lineup by Eagle coach Ronald Nixon. “Sayvion played well last game off the bench, and he gives us another look, another big down inside,” Nixon said.
Bryce Hoadley came off the bench to give Pasquotank a lift. The junior forward completed an old-fashioned three-point play, and a follow-up basket to keep the Panthers in the game. The first quarter ended with Northeastern in front 20-9.
In the second quarter, Pasquotank improved on their offensive production. Bradshaw had seven points with his left-handed jumpers which included a 3-pointer. Sincere Williams chipped in five points with his own 3-pointer and a layup when the Panthers broke the Northeastern press.
With 2:41 left in the first half, the Panthers had cut the Eagle advantage to 33-24. However, Northeastern closed with an 11-0 run to push the lead to 20 points.
The Eagles’ blitz was led by Gatling who had 12 points in the frame, which included two 3-pointers, and a length-of-the-court drive to the basket. Saunders had two more 3-pointers, and Kaveon Freshwater was dominant inside with four points off offensive rebounds.
“We let it get away from us at the end of the first half, a loss of concentration, and inexperience,” said Pasquotank coach Robert Woodley. “We are going through a rough time, but our players continue to play hard. You saw that in the second half.”
The Panthers actually outscored Northeastern 24-21 in the last two quarters, but could not make a strong enough run on the Eagles’ lead. There were a lot of fouls called, and some sloppy play that led to turnovers by both teams.
“I wasn’t real happy with our play in the second half,” said Nixon. “But give credit to coach Woodley and his players for their hard work and effort to stay in the game.”
Eagles guard Saunders finished strong down the stretch with his fifth 3-pointer, and a nine-point fourth quarter to tie his running mate Gatling for game high honors.
Bradshaw would lead the Panthers with 13 points, followed by Carver with nine. Hoadley would finish with seven points, and guard Amari Downing would also score seven, all from the free throw line.
For Northeastern, Freshwater followed his teammates with eight points and 10 rebounds. Bell was next with seven points.
The girls varsity basketball game between the two schools was not played.