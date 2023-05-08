The NCHSAA released its softball and baseball state playoff brackets on Monday.
Four softball teams in the Daily Advance’s coverage area will be playing in Tuesday’s first round, all with home games, while five baseball teams have made the postseason with just two at home on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Camden softball (18-4, 11-1 NCC) was awarded the No. 1 seed in the 2A east after winning its seventh straight conference championship. They will host No. 32 J.F. Webb (6-7) on Tuesday.
No. 15 John A. Holmes (13-8) will host No 18 Heide Trask (12-6).
At 1A, Four Rivers Conference-champion Perquimans (19-4, 9-0 FRC) is the No. 3 seed and will face No. 30 (6-13).
In 3A, No. 10 Currituck (12-9) hosts No. 23 Western Harnett (16-7).
BASEBALL
Northeastern Coastal Conference-champion Currituck (19-4, 13-1 NCC) is the No. 3 seed in the 3A NCHSAA baseball playoffs and will host No. 30 C.B. Aycock (9-12) on Tuesday.
Pasquotank (15-6, 11-3 NCC), the 2A NCC champ, was given the No. 5 seed in 2A and hosts No. 28 South Columbus (12-7).
No. 24 John A. Holmes (11-12) travels to No. 9 East Carteret (15-8) and No. 21 Camden (13-9) goes to No. 12 Fairmont (18-6).
At 1A, the two-time defending state-champion Perquimans Pirates (12-10) hit the road as the No. 18 seed and will face No. 15 Chatham Central (14-7).