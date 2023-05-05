BARCO — Lecture Hall A of Currituck County High School was just about packed Thursday afternoon.
In it were students, teachers, teammates, family and friends of nine Currituck student-athletes, who officially signed to continue to play their respective sports at the college level.
“Sometimes the 252, northeastern North Carolina, kind of gets forgotten about with the 757 just over the (Virginia) border,” Currituck Athletic Director Todd Parker said after the event. “So seeing nine (students sign), and seeing them in a variety of different sports, says something that Currituck athletics is on the rise. That’s exactly what we want to see.”
Parker began the event with remarks and coaches followed to congratulate and tell stories about their respective players.
After that, all nine Knights signed their letters to make it official.
Among the senior athletes were softball’s Kailey Bryant and Breanna Farrow,, baseball’s Jackson Ellyson and Hunter Belangia, cross country’s Gavin Jessup, gymnast Gabby Miller, football’s Ryan Fisher, basketball’s Damien Hicks and cheerleader Mia Wright.
While all of them will continue their sport in college, Bryant is the only one of the bunch who will continue it at the NCAA Division I level.
She will be playing softball at Norfolk State, calling it the “right fit” for her.
“I’m really excited because I’ve wanted to do that since I was little. It’s always been my dream to play at the D-1 level no matter where it was,” Bryant said. “That was a huge accomplishment for me.”
In her senior season thus far as a Lady Knight, she has a .407 batting average as of Thursday and a 2.19 earned-run average in 32 innings pitched.
Her teammate Breanna Farrow will be going further north to Pennsylvania to play for NCAA Division III’s Arcadia University.
She said she went up to see her friend play there and fell in love with the campus.
“I like the cold and it’s in Pennsylvania and it’s always cold up there,” . I love the area it’s in and they just have welcomed me with open arms. It felt like home.”
On the other Currituck diamond this season were Hunter Belangia and Jackson Ellyson on the baseball field.
Belangia had had some tough luck trying to play high school baseball as his freshman season was canceled and his sophomore season were shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To add to that, he missed all of his junior season due to injury.
But he finally got a full season of play this spring and he’s made the most of it as he’s going to continue the sport at Lenoir Community College.
Belangia, whose cousin Karrigan played for Currituck softball and just finished her sophomore year for Elizabeth City State softball, said he decided to go to a two-year school because he’s undecided what he wants to do afterwards.
“This year has meant a lot to finally be back,” Belangia said.
Ellyson, in his second year at Currituck, is batting .342 near the top of the Currituck lineup as of Thursday.
He’s going to continue the sport at North Carolina Wesleyan, a Division III school.
Gavin Jessup, who will be competing in next week’s 3A east regional track and field championships, will be staying closer to home than any of the other eight who signed on Thursday.
He’s going to continue his cross country career at Elizabeth City State.
“To be honest, they gave me a (full-ride scholarship),” he said. “That was really the plan all along. If I could get a full ride to any school, that’d more than likely be the choice.”
Jessup’s aiming to continue to stick with the cross country and track theme after school whether he goes into coach or physical therapy.
Gabby Miller will attend Wingate for gymnastics, while Ryan Fisher will be going to the same Division II school.
Fisher became the Knights’ feature running back over the course of the last couple years, running for 2,822 yards on 305 carries in his upperclassmen seasons.
Damien Hicks averaged a double-double in his senior season on the boys’ basketball team with 10.8 points per game and 10.2 rebounds per game.
It has allowed him to continue the sport at Fayetteville Tech Community College.
Mia Wright, a member of the Currituck cheerleading squad, will continue cheerleading at Barton.