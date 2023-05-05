currituck signing

From left to right: Kailey Bryant, Breanna Farrow, Jackson Ellyson, Hunter Belangia, Gavin Jessup, Gabby Miller, Ryan Fisher, Damien Hicks and Mia Wright sign letters to officially commit to their colleges as family looks on during a signing ceremony, Thursday at Currituck County High school

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

BARCO — Lecture Hall A of Currituck County High School was just about packed Thursday afternoon.

In it were students, teachers, teammates, family and friends of nine Currituck student-athletes, who officially signed to continue to play their respective sports at the college level.