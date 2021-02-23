KITTY HAWK — The Northeast North Carolina Fellowship of Christian Athletes is pleased to announce the First Annual OBX Skate Safari coming the weekend of March 26-28.
FCA is joining Camp Radiant and Pizza & Jesus to offer a quality experience for guy and girl skaters 13 – 18 years old.
COVID protocols, both locally and organizationally, are being carefully followed; therefore, space is very limited.
Erik Jastremzski, from Camp Radiant, and Forest Davis, of Pizza & Jesus, are partnering with FCA Surf to bring this exciting weekend of skate instruction.
Skate every park from Hatteras to Currituck, enjoy hanging out with some great clinicians, and learn some new tricks.
The cost is $50 for the entire weekend, including lodging, food, giveaways, and activities.
The price increases to $75 starting March 5.
Contact FCA Area Director Scott Williams at Swilliams@fca.org or 252.564.2465 for more information. Details can be found online at https://www.nencfca.org.