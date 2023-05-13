Camden's Dennis Gutierrez (left) takes the baton from teammate Hunter Midgett (center) in the boys' 4x800 relay during the 2A NCHSAA east regional track and field meet, Friday at Northeastern High School.
It was a successful day for many track and field athletes at Northeastern High School in Friday’s 2A NCHSAA East Regional meet, especially for the home team.
The Eagles took first place as a team on the boys’ side for the second straight year with 97 points. The girls, who had 51 total team points, placed fourth of more than 20 schools represented.
It is also the second year in a row that Northeastern has held the state-qualifying event and NHS head coach, and regional director, Tony Johnson noted it’s the first time every 2A school in the region has been represented in some form.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it because it gives the kids a chance to compete,” Johnson said.
Johnson saw a number of his Eagles qualify to compete at states next Saturday as the top-four finishers in each of Friday’s events qualified.
Junior Payton-Kimble, who said he had been dealing with a little bit of a hip injury lately, was the boys’ regional champ in both shot put and discus.
He had a 56-foot, 0.25-inch throw in shot put and a 180-5 throw in discus. He won both by a wide margin.
“I felt confident and back on track,” Payton-Kimble said.
Also earning the regional champion label for Northeastern boys were Dwan Bell in the 400-meter dash (49.59 seconds) and Quavion Martin in the 110 hurdles.
Martin ran a 15.21 in the race, just 0.09 ahead of East Duplin’s Avery Gaby.
“Felt good. Putting in hard work pays off,” Martin said. “Wanted to beat Avery since he got me last year, so I worked hard. I did what I did and got first.”
Martin also qualified for the 300 hurdle with a third-place time of 41.94 seconds, while Jahsiah Felton got second in the 100 dash (10.71) and Bell also qualified for the 200 (22.29) with third place.
Ty’Jae Simpson, Shamar Sutton, Tyselle Spencer and Felton narrowly won the 4x100 (42.73, the 4x200 (1:29.02) and 4x400 (3:31.46).
For Northeastern girls, Azaria Gallop was the only regional champ as she did it in both the 100 hurdles (14.89) and 300 hurdles (46.77).
Three Northeastern girls’ relay teams also qualified with third-place finishes in 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400.
Gallop, Gabrielle McMillan, Sariya Carter and Indya Cradle placed in the former, Cradle, Ayanna Asika, McMillan and Promise Riddick placed in the 4x200 and McMillan, Asika, Cradle and Shaniya Harris placed in the latter.
In the field, Asika (15-10) took fourth in the long jump and McMillan was third in the triple jump (34-5).
Pasquotank’s only state qualifier came in the form of girls’ regional champ Trinity Brooks (34-11).
“I feel like I did good, but I know I could do better,” Brooks said. “I’m really excited (for states), I hope I can place at least top four.”
Camden’s Hunter Midgett finished third in the boys’ 800 (2:05.47), Dennis Gutierrez was fourth in the 1600 (4:49.70) and Terrell Boone was third in discus (132-10).
Midgett, Gutierrez, Hunter Swann and Branden James dominated the 4x800 relay to a team-best 8:39.86 for a regional championship.
“They did what they needed to do, hit a new (personal record) and our goal is to go top four in the state,” Camden track coach Victoria Black said. “We just have a few things to tweak, but we definitely can accomplish that.”
Camden boys finished third as a team with 45 points.
Peyton Stasko took home a regional championship for Camden girls in the 800 (2:31.00) and teammate Brenna Gutierrez followed in third (2:33.95) while also placing third in the 1600 (5:56.62).
Those two joined Adisyn Russell and Hannah Freeman for second in the 4x800 (10:39.72).
John A. Holmes’ Amaya Cortezano was the only Ace to qualify individually with third place in the girls’ 400 (1:02.35) as she, Emma Parrish, Kammoni Matthews and Sharonda Boatwright got fourth in the 4x200 relay (1:50.33).