Shamar Sutton (with ball), shown here during the NCHSAA Class 2A second round state playoff football game against John A. Holmes last season, and the Northeastern football team are hosting a two-day jamboree event this weekend.
With one more week until kickoff of the 2022 high school football regular season, Northeastern and John A. Holmes will be hosting a handful of scrimmages this weekend as part of jamboree events.
It will be a two-day event for Northeastern’s jamboree with it scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
The first matchup of the jamboree will be between the only two junior varsity teams participating with Currituck and Northeastern on Friday night.
Varsity scrimmages get underway after that at 7 p.m. with Camden facing Manteo and Currituck facing South Creek at approximately 8:35 p.m.
Three more scrimmages happen on Saturday evening in the Eagles’ athletic complex with First Flight facing Portsmouth Christian (Va.) at 6 p.m., Hertford County facing Catholic (Va.) at around 7:35 p.m. and Northeastern capping the two days off with a 9:10 p.m. scrimmage against LIfe Christian Academy (Va.).
It is a $10 admission fee for the public and a $5 parking fee.
John A. Holmes’ jamboree will take place Friday at the Edenton high school at 6 p.m.
It will comprise of six varsity teams and two junior varsity teams.
Edenton varsity will scrimmage against Gates and Pamlico, while Farmville Central, Northampton (Va.) and Nansemond-Suffolk (Va.) will also be present.
The Aces’ junior varsity squad will scrimmage with Farmville’s JV team.