Jalen Melson (with ball) and Northeastern football are scheduled to scrimmage Life Christian (Va.) Saturday night at Northeastern High School.

 The Daily Advance

Friday night’s scheduled football jamborees hosted by Northeastern and John A. Holmes were both affected by potential inclement weather.

Northeastern’s two-day event will now be a one-day event with it scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. on Saturday.