Northeastern's football jamboree rescheduled; John A. Holmes' canceled, Aces to go to Tarboro instead From Staff Reports David Gough Author email Aug 12, 2022 Friday night's scheduled football jamborees hosted by Northeastern and John A. Holmes were both affected by potential inclement weather.Northeastern's two-day event will now be a one-day event with it scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. on Saturday.The Currituck and Northeastern junior varsity teams scrimmage against each other to start the event and is followed by Currituck varsity and Portsmouth Christian (Va.) at 6 p.m.At 7:30 p.m., Hertford County and Bishop Sullivan (Va.) will scrimmage and Northeastern will cap off the event by facing Life Christian (Va.) at 9 p.m.Camden and Manteo, originally scheduled to scrimmage each other on Friday night, are no longer part of the event.Admission for the event, which was rescheduled due to potential weather, is still $10 and parking is $5.John A. Holmes, which was scheduled to host five other varsity teams and another junior varsity team, made the switch to participate in Tarboro's jamboree Friday night.