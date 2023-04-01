...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph this
afternoon into this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Northeastern's Aniyah Rainey (center), with her mother Kandis Rainey, brother Carter Rainey (left) and father Edward Rainey (right) looking on, unveils a Chowan T-shirt underneath her Northeastern girls' basketball jacket as she officially signed to continue her basketball career at a signing ceremony, Friday at Northeastern High School.
More than a few dozen people including family, friends, classmates, teammates and coaches packed the Northeastern High School gym lobby Friday afternoon waiting to hear where senior Aniyah Rainey would continue to play basketball.
For about an hour, Rainey’s peers came up to speak kind words about her and to wish her good luck at the next level.
Rainey had her Northeastern girls’ basketball jacket zipped up all the way the entire time but when the time came, she unzipped it to reveal that she was wearing a Chowan University T-shirt underneath.
The lobby erupted in cheers.
“Today was emotional,” Rainey told the Daily Advance after her announcement. “I’m not a sensitive person, I’m not an emotional person, but hearing everybody saying how I impacted their lives or how I just impacted them as a person, as a player, it felt good to know I did something good other than just playing basketball.”
While Rainey said she had other schools interested in her, her mind was set on Chowan for a while.
The point guard noted she’s known she wanted to take the Lady Hawks scholarship since last summer.
Friday just made it official.
“From the first time the assistant coach (Kara Jackson) contacted me and from my first visit, I just felt like it was home,” Rainey said. “They gave me family vibes and that’s what I’m big on, so that’s why I decided to go there.”
Friday’s signing ceremony for Rainey was the culmination of a four-year varsity career at Northeastern.
She’s been around the Lady Eagles program even before her high school days as her mother Kandis Rainey has been an assistant coach under head coach Andre Cherry and former head coach Patricia Thornton.
“Playing at Northeastern has meant everything,” Rainey said. “I’ve been to Northeastern since I was little – my mom has always been the assistant coach for as long as I can remember – So just coming in the gym, shooting on the side baskets, I think it started my love for basketball. Being able to come to Northeastern for my four years and change Northeastern’s culture a little bit before I left, I feel pretty good about it.”
In her four years with the Lady Eagles, over the course of more than 1,000 points from Rainey, the team improved each year.
From an 8-11 season in 2019-20, Northeastern went 6-3 in a shortened season the next year and made even bigger leaps in her upperclassmen years with 19-4 and 27-2 records.
This year’s 27-2 team reached the fourth round of the playoffs.
Rainey finished her senior season averaging 21.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game, nearly doubling all stats from her junior year aside from assists. She also had four triple-doubles this past season involving points, rebounds and steals.
Cherry, who joined the program as head coach the same year Rainey was a freshman, acknowledged how much her game has grown in that time.
“A lot every year,” he said. “I mean, shoot, you can look at the surroundings of other kids who came up with her through ninth grade from other schools and just see how much better she got than them. That tells it right there. The work ethic, it’s work ethic.”
Speaking to those in attendance at the signing ceremony Friday, Cherry said how he likes to refer to Rainey as “the point god.”
Rainey said she’s seen a lot of growth in her game over her high school career, saying she’s 65 pounds lighter than she was before and now moves how she wants to move at 160 pounds and playing how she’s “always known how I could play.”
Rainey, planning on majoring in kinesiology or exercise science at Chowan, will join a Lady Hawks team that went 18-11 this past season before losing in a Conference Carolinas semifinal.