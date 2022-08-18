Northeastern's football opener rescheduled to tonight From staff reports David Gough Author email Aug 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shamar Sutton (3) and the Northeastern Eagles host the Bertie Falcons to open the 2022 high school football regular season tonight. Joel Sutton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Northeastern’s home-opening football game against the Bertie Falcons, originally scheduled for Friday night, has been moved a day earlier.Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. tonight in the Eagles’ athletic complex after being moved due to possible inclement weather in the forecast. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesPerquimans sheriff: Teen died from accidental discharge of shotgunSchool board adopts discipline policy, Kirby and Basnight objectPasquotank Sheriff's Office investigating rape reportKH man facing murder chargeJames steps down as EC police chiefGraham, Wooten differ on mental health prioritiesJWF officially opens in EdentonOfficials mum on why police chief stepped downHanig challenges Jordan's residency in 3rd Senate DistrictMovin' on Move-in Day: Students return to ECSU campus Images