111121_eda_football_holmes_northeastern_playoffs NHS Sutton

Shamar Sutton (3) and the Northeastern Eagles host the Bertie Falcons to open the 2022 high school football regular season tonight.

 Joel Sutton

Northeastern’s home-opening football game against the Bertie Falcons, originally scheduled for Friday night, has been moved a day earlier.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. tonight in the Eagles’ athletic complex after being moved due to possible inclement weather in the forecast.