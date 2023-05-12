NHS Jordan Winslow signing

Northeastern’s Jordan Winslow finishes signing his letter to play baseball at Barton as his mother Shaquita Winslow (left) and his father Billy Winslow (right) look on, Thursday at Northeastern High School.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

When Jordan Winslow visited Barton College last fall, it wasn’t immediately clear that the school was in the cards for him to continue playing baseball.

But in January, the Northeastern senior got to the point where the Bulldogs gave him an offer.