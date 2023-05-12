When Jordan Winslow visited Barton College last fall, it wasn’t immediately clear that the school was in the cards for him to continue playing baseball.
But in January, the Northeastern senior got to the point where the Bulldogs gave him an offer.
“The coach was ‘iffy’ about me, but I kept working hard and he finally gave me an offer,” Winslow said.
That offer officially became a commitment on Thursday as Winslow, primarily a pitcher, was celebrated at a signing ceremony in front of friends and family in the high school’s gym lobby.
A number of those there to support him took the opportunity to speak and there were some tears shed by a few.
At one point, his older brother Justin Winslow, who also played baseball at Northeastern before graduating in 2018 and moving on to play at Chowan, Facetimed him to say how proud he was of his brother.
Winslow told the Daily Advance that there weren’t any other real options he was considering instead of the NCAA Division II school.
“I just like the school, feel like I’m going to fit in with it really well,” he said.
The right-hander didn’t end up having his strongest season as a senior after receiving the offer from Barton. He was asked to do a lot on a young team that struggled to a 6-16 finish and he ended up with a 7.53 earned-run average.
But his sophomore and junior seasons were far different. He was a key hurler for a state-playoff Eagles team his junior year with a much better 3.23 ERA and an 8-4 record. He pitched to a career-high 52 innings and struck out 85 batters in 2022.
As a sophomore, albeit in 27 fewer innings in a season virtually half the length as his junior year, he was even more effective with a 2.84 ERA and a 3-2 record.
While first-year Northeastern head coach Madison Vance didn’t witness his best two years, he pointed to how big of a deal Winslow’s leadership was on a young team.
“Just an awesome guy,” Vance said. “Comes out and works hard every single day. Just plays the game the right way and works hard. He has a demeanor about him that other guys want to emulate and follow.”
Vance, who noted he plans on seeing Winslow play at the college level, also praised Winslow for being able to step in and play multiple positions.
“Don’t know if he had ever played third base, but we threw him over at third base a couple times and he was just like, ‘Yep, I’ll go play third base,’” he said. “He’ll just do it.”
Winslow’s junior year head coach Delton Stallings was also at the signing ceremony.
Most recently an assistant coach at John A. Holmes, Stallings also coached Winslow at the middle school level and has known the Barton commit for 17 years.
“Pleasure to be around, he’s just one of those kids that brightens your day as a coach,” Stallings said.
