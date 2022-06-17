In my time back with the Daily Advance (this Saturday marking five full months), I have found it to be quite a balancing act.
Now that the high school sports season has ended, and I have the chance to take a breather by heading up to Washington, D.C., to see family for the first time since I left Pennsylvania and take in a Phillies game Saturday, I have the time to reflect a little.
So many things to cover for just a one-man sports department and I certainly tried my best at getting to everything I could. Several games happening at once on any given weeknight and just one place I could physically be at a time.
A lot of tough decisions were made on what to cover the past five months.
We’ll start with where I happened to get a little lucky with not having to make that tough decision.
The NCHSAA had all baseball, softball and girls soccer state championships take place June 3-4.
For this area, as the respective postseasons rolled on, it became increasingly apparent that Perquimans baseball, softball, soccer, Camden softball and Currituck soccer were making especially deep runs.
Two of them won their state title last year, so I figured there was a strong chance of multiple teams again.
I knew that former Daily Advance Sports Editor Malcolm Shields managed to successfully cover both Camden softball and Perquimans baseball’s state championships and I wasn’t quite sure how until I realized Camden won its state title six weekends before Perquimans did last year.
So, that helped.
Consider this a plea to the NCHSAA to do that more often and spread out the state championships of each of the spring sports.
For one, that, selfishly, helps out a small sports desk who covers six NCHSAA schools, but it also would allow the communities lucky enough to have multiple successful spring programs to be able to show their full support.
Not many schools in North Carolina can say they had three teams come within at least two wins of a state championship appearance like Perquimans can boast this spring.
Imagine if all three of Pirates baseball, softball and soccer played on June 4. How would the average Perquimans fan decide where to go?
And how would I have made a decision on what to cover?
I still don’t know because as it turns out, I didn’t have to face that decision after all.
Of those five teams that made it into the second week of the postseason, it was only Perquimans baseball who went the distance.
Without having to think about it, I went to Holly Springs and covered all three games of the Pirates’ second straight title.
As for the other four teams that came a couple wins shy, I’ll let you all in on a little secret.
Even though my life was objectively made a bit easier by automatically knowing who I would go cover, I couldn’t help but be bummed when hearing that one of the other local teams was eliminated.
When two area teams face each other at any point in the season, I just don’t care about the result. It’s a win-win for me in a sense.
But when an area team faces a team outside of the newspaper’s coverage area? It’s always more of a story when the area team wins.
Beyond all that, during the regular season, I almost always had to face a decision of what I needed to cover.
When the spring season began, it became the first full season for me to cover in my return since I came in kind of blind in the middle of the winter season.
The goal, even though I knew how tough it’d be from the start, was to try to go and cover each team from each school at least once.
I wanted to be able to get everyone their deserved attention in the paper beyond just the high school roundups with scores from Maxpreps.com.
Well, I didn’t quite get there.
Unfortunately, different intriguing matchups come up and take away from that goal from time to time.
And then there’s the beginning of the state playoffs when eight (!) NCHSAA baseball and softball programs in the area hosted a first-round game the same night.
I elected to do Currituck softball that night, as the Lady Knights faced conference-rival First Flight in miserable weather. What I wish was different about that night, outside of the cold, wind and rain, is that Currituck baseball’s home game wasn’t happening at the exact same time.
I could see the baseball field’s scoreboard and kept track that way, but if softball and baseball had a doubleheader, much like girls’ and boys’ basketball, I could have killed two birds with one stone on what was one of the most important nights of the year.
Logistically, I understand the difficulty in doing so, so I don’t expect that to become a thing. But count me in as a yes for the question nobody asked, “Should we have home doubleheaders where softball plays at 4:30 p.m. and baseball starts at 7 p.m.?”
Between the final month of the winter sports season and the full spring season, the one thing I absolutely want to change is to actually get my butt out to cover wrestling, swimming, golf and track & field.
I fully intend to do that next school year and I thank everyone who may have been disappointed seeing a lack of in-person coverage in those sports for bearing with me as I transitioned back into this job. It’s been a process learning what the best course of action for everything is and I’ve certainly made some mistakes along the way.
Lastly, a couple of shoutouts to people who have contributed to the Daily Advance sports section since I came back.
The first is Mike Wood. If you’re reading this, I’m sure you know that name by now. Along with a weekly column, he’s been a major help with covering as many games as I’ve asked him to when I’m out covering something else, especially when it came time for the playoffs.
The other shoutouts are to stringer photographers Joel Sutton and Stephanie Harlow.
Time and again, they’ve made themselves available to get great shots for games the Daily Advance covers for the public to see and it is very much appreciated.
Now that we’ve reached summer, there will of course be a lack of game coverage until the fall. I’ll be making it out to various Edenton Steamers games, but just that alone is not sufficient enough content for local coverage in the Daily Advance.
So, expect feature stories. I’ll be brainstorming as much as I can, but please contact me at dgough@apgenc.com if you have any ideas for me to write about!