Albemarle Lanes hosted a “Win Your Pair” tournament last weekend drawing entries from as far away as Williamsburg and Nags Head, but in the end, it was a pair of locals who squared off for the title.
The tournament began with bowlers spread across three pair of lanes for 3 games of qualifying, with the goal being to finish in the top two from your pair, cutting the field to 6 bowlers.
The first round saw Mark Tarkington (265-757), Garry Williams (229-681), and David Ange (273-716) each win their respective pairs. The semi finals eliminated Williams, but not before he finished the event with the third place earnings.
This set up a head to head one game match for the final where Ange struck 7 times to Tarkington’s 3 for a 227-160 victory and tournament win.
The local center also held a 9-pin No-Tap tournament last Wednesday, where 9 bowlers laced up the shoes and tried to pick up a little more holiday pocket money before the big day arrives. Congrats to Ronnie Barefoot and Woody Heckstall from claiming the purse during this event.
Barefoot ended the night with a 256-922 scratch total, while Heckstall tallied a 255-887 4 game total. The event also awarded bonus pins for striking with a special colored pin in the head spot, so their final scores were even more impressive.
David Ange had the high game of the evening, a 275.
There is still time for any bowlers ages 55 and up to enter the 7-8-9- No Tap tournament scheduled for tomorrow. Entry fee is only $8 per bowler and bowlers do not have to belong to a league to participate, just the desire to enjoy an afternoon of fun.
The local association will be holding its first of what it hopes will become an annual House League Championship during the month of January. The event which will be held during each league night will offer each team to enter for a $50 entry fee. The league scores of the night they enter will be used for their tournament scores.
The winning team will have its picture displayed with the championship trophy for a year inside the center and claim a little prize winnings as well. They are hoping to pay $500 to the winning team.
From the local leagues last week, Mark Tarkington claimed the high scores of the week with a 266-677 during Fellowship League. Trailing only Tarkington were Dave Ange (264-662, Raymond Casteel (227-662) and Starley Darnell’s 248 game.
Kaytee Simspson’s 202-550 paced the ladies from Fellowship, just ahead of Brittney Krehel’s 186-536, and Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 166-455.
Travis Clark’s 226-614 topped the men of the Martin Luther King League, just ahead of Chris Farrell’s 206-597, Steve Spoonire’s 216-589, and John Turner’s 222 game.
The ladies from MLK were led by Sherri Norwood’s 170-438, Kathy Wheeler’s 174-419, and Lindsay Porter’s 156-393.
Bobby Winslow’s 234-588 led the guys from Monday Night Mixed just ahead of Denwwod Williams’ 198-577, and John Ayers’ 218-566. William Swinson added a 224 game. Ayers ended the evening with a 275-737 handicap total.
Debbie Winslow led the ladies last Monday Night with a 168-486, followed closely by Chasity Meads’ 168-434 and Linda Barrett’s 167-431. Stephanie Winslow matched Barrett’s high game score.
Ocie Manos found her old stroke for a league leading 191-504 during the All American Ladies. She was followed by Maria Madonia’s 159-455, and Pat Dooley’s 158-410. Sharon Yonek had a high game of 159.
Blaine Byrum’s 89 game led the Bumper Club a single pin ahead of Flynt Willis’s 88, while JD Barefoot added a 73 effort.
Jacob Davenport continued his nice bowling, leading the guys from the youth program with a 186-540. Bryce Hawkins’ 197-500 followed just ahead of Colby Judge’s 184-433.
Kaylee Winslow led the young ladies with a 167-449, along with TJ Miller’s 154-396, and Elizabeth Scaff’s 129-352.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling, and Merry Christmas!