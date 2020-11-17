With the entire planet being overwhelmed by COVID-19, the effects have been felt throughout the entire bowling industry.
Centers nationwide, at some point over the past year, have seen temporary closings.
Some, like local establishment Albemarle Lanes, are gradually seeing an upward trend and a return to some sort of normalcy, while others have not been as fortunate, seeing their status as a temporary closure becoming a more permanent situation, falling as another victim of COVID.
While bowling centers provide an outlet of exercise and recreation to many during the week, it’s the leagues which pay the monthly bills of the establishment.
That’s why when bowling centers in North Carolina were allowed to finally reopen after a lengthy closure, many centers became very creative in ways to serve their league bowlers.
In North Carolina, bowling centers are allowed to operate at a 30 percent of capacity limit. For Albemarle Lanes, that permits about 50 in the building at a time.
Albemarle Lanes offered a number of concessions to its leagues to remain compliant with the Governor’s order, but more importantly, to do its part in trying to limit the spread of the virus.
One thing the local center offered to each of its leagues is to limit the number of bodies in the center at a time.
To do this, there is no open bowling allowed during weekly league sessions. Signs are attached to the doors of the center advising non-league guest of these limitations.
Some individual leagues requested and were granted additional safety precautions.
On Monday and Thursday nights, where the leagues have 8 teams competing across 12 lanes, the house avoids using lanes 5-6 and 9-10 to promote social distancing.
On Thursday mornings, where each member is of senior status, the request of assigning each 4-lady team to its own pair of lanes was granted, again to help with the distancing goal.
Saturday morning youth was able to skip pairs of lanes between each two teams of bowlers, and now leaves an open pair between the youth and the bumper bowlers.
Albemarle Lanes is doing its part by designating seating areas for bowlers assigned to each lane during its leagues.
These league precautions, along with asking its guest and employees to wear a mask, are the least Albemarle Lanes can do to help keeps its league bowlers safe during these continued uncertain times.
From the local lanes, George Willis spun heads during his gigatuon effort last Monday when he scrambled the sticks to the tune of a 251-669 scratch, 301-819 handicap evening! Willis walked last Monday with a 154 average, and exited with a 164, a ten pin increase in a matter of just a few hours.
Garry Williams was a distant second for the Monday Night Mixed guys, going for a 232-572, followed by Bobby Winslow’s 568 series and Randy Cartwright’s 239 game.
Debbie Winslow’s 190-532 topped the Monday Night ladies, along with Sharon Hoffler’s 428 series, Dellie Spaulding’s 166-427, and Jennifer Willis’s 162 game,
Steve Spoonire turned in a mammoth 257-708 during the Martin Luther King loop last Thursday evening equating to a 270-747 handicap series. Chris Farrell continued his hot season, going for a 236-667, while Terrance Riddick bagged a 556 series and Tyler Hudgins claimed a 227 game.
Lindsay Porter continued her successful transition from the youth league into the adult world by leading the MLK ladies with a 171-416, just ahead of Mary Hill’s 147-400, Sherri Norwood’s 387 series, and Elizabeth Scott’s 146 game.
Chris Farrell’s 264-668 during Fellowship League continued his sizzling week. Stephen Marhall and David Ange stayed in the pocket all night last Tuesday for 269-695 and 254-687 respectively. Mark Tarkington’s 246-670 and Jevon Simpson’s 278-657 were among other impressive Fellowship performances from the men.
Kaytee Simpson led the ladies from Fellowship, going for a 199-591, just ahead of Brittney Krehel’s 197-558, and Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 159-438.
The All American Ladies witnessed nice bowling from Charlene Fetters (159-449), Patsy Sanders ( 170-446), Ocie Manos (168 game) and Maria Madonia (164 game).
Bryce Hawkins reclaimed the high game for the youth season with a 246 middle game enroute to a 585 series, just ahead of teammate Brnadon Jackson’s 203-530. Jacob Davenport followed with a 171-495, while Colby Judge added a 188 game. Jacob and Colby had bigger fish to later in the day at the Virginia Beach Youth Bowling Thomas Damon Memorial Tournament. I’ll have more details of their profitable trip by next week’s story!
Kaylee Winslow paced the young ladies during youth league with a 166-443, along with Elizabeth Scaff’s 151-381, and Violet Olds’ 127-346.
Kolby Fowers’ 84, Dominic Fisher’s 79, JD Barefoot’s 77, and Kaylee Fisher’s 66 were the top bumper bowler efforts for the youngest to shoe-up in league action.
Albemarle Lanes will host a 5-game handicap tournament this Sunday afternoon.
Check-in will begin at 10:00 with an 11:00 competition start time. In addition to the routine prize money purse, bowlers will have an opportunity to enter optional side pots and brackets as well as a special Bowl-Lotto by matching their scores to a randomly drawn 2-digit number.
One lucky bowler will even exit with a fresh Thanksgiving turkey!
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!