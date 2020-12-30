Before I begin, let me just say that I hope everyone enjoyed a secret visit last week and got all they deserved and asked for.
Again, I was blessed by Santa and my family, and received some wonderful surprises. Now, I have to find the shelf space for all these new gadgets!
For my bowling followers, lots of bowlers like to go to their local center at less busy times or off hours to get in their most focused practice time. I’ve seen league bowlers walk through the backdoor, see a crowd of recreational open bowlers on the lanes, and turn back around to leave. I’ll admit, I used to be one of those guys.
My advice this week is to see this small distraction as more of an opportunity and less of an obstacle. Practicing near an open bowler who fails to observe common lane courtesy is a chance to practice your focus and patience, as well as an opportunity to kindly share a little tidbit of lane courtesy knowledge. That bowler who just stepped up on you might be a league member one day, or even your teammate, so be nice!
What about when the only available lane is beside the family having their child’s birthday party with a dozen 5-year olds and the noise they bring? Trust me, that party is no louder than most league nights. I have to stress nights, as my Thursday morning ladies like it quiet.
No music, minimal chatter, and a noise level close to the Masters Golf Championship. Again, this is the perfect time to work on that laser focus and drowning out the extra noise.
While trying to focus on maintaining your concentration, this would be an excellent opportunity to work on spare shooting; plucking off the 7 or 10 pin before rolling a pocket shot on the second shot of the frame. You could also simply alternate corner shots on each delivery with the goal of shooting a low score without a gutter ball. A perfect game in this scenario would be 20.
Finally, it is easy to fall into the trap of trying to impress the other bowlers, especially a nice looking young lady or good looking guy for my ladies. Again, been that guy! Just resist the urge, and work on that concentration; then buy her a Pepsi!
Now that you have a plan for practicing with others around you, the next few days will be a great day to put these tips to good use. All the leagues in Albemarle Lanes traditionally take off the time between Christmas and New Years, so you have through Sunday night to get in some concentration practice!
In local action last week, 17 seniors came in last Wednesday for a little Pre-Christmas 7-8-9 No-Tap action. The results turned out a little like the 1993 movie, Groundhog Day where the main character repeats a typical day.
Last week’s event mirrored the event of the same format last month, just before Thanksgiving. Both winners from last month repeated their victories in the December event with both Patsy Sanders and Fred Hill claiming the first place awards.
For the men, Hill led a trio of guys with 300 games during the first game of 7-pin no tap. Tom McKnight and Joe Reid also opened with a perfect game. Reid finished with a three game total of 736, second to only Hill’s 812.
For the ladies, Sanders overcame a brief deficit after Jeanette Hodge claimed a fantastic 276 initial game to Sanders’ 264. Sanders followed her fist game with efforts of 207 and 186 for a final tally of 657 to Hodge’s second place 600 total.
The next event for our seniors will be on Wednesday, January 27, at noon. This event will be a mystery doubles event. The 4-game event will open with everyone rolling a singles 9-pin no tap game before rolling 3 mystery doubles games. In mystery doubles bowlers are randomly assigned partners prior to each game.
Two of the doubles games will be mixed doubles while one will pair partners of the same gender. Entry fee for this event is $10 per person and will once again award Albemarle Lanes gift certificates to the winners along with door prizes throughout the event.
From the abbreviated league schedule last week, Mark Tarkington’s 246-723 easily topped the Fellowship League on Tuesday evening. Trailing only Tarkington’s evening was Chris Farrell who took high game during a 258-660. Chad Freeman finished the evening with a 227-626.
The ladies from Fellowship witnessed a 231-592 from Kaytee Simpson along with a 190-457 from Brittney Krehel and a 164-434 from Bobbi Jo Tarkington.
Bobby Winslow’s 242-632 paced the men from Monday Night Mixed, just ahead of teammate, William Swinson’s 220-612. Randy Cartwright’s 555 series along with matching 204 scores from Murdock Spencer, John Turner, and George Willis rounded out the men’s leaders.
Linda Barrett’s 164-460 was top for the ladies from Monday, just ahead of Jennifer Willis’s 165-456, and Debbie Winslow’s 171 game.
Until next week, when I’ll give a recap of all the league leaders through the season, good luck, good bowling, and Happy New Year!