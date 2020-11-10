How long does it take you to warm up or feel loose prior to your weekly league sessions?
If you’ve ever bowled in a tournament that has very limited practice time, you know that five minutes is usually not enough, and when you divide your ten minutes of practice on league nights among 7 other bowlers, your warm up time goes by in a blink of the eye!
Those first few shots are spent just trying to get your body going, and you may be missing out on actually getting lined up before practice ends.
What if you could get more quality shots in during even the shortest of your allotted warm-up time? It is possible to get your body more prepared to throw those first few practice shots, but it takes some discipline and planning to get yourself to the bowling center earlier than you normally would so you can have time for a quality warm-up routine.
By taking 10 to 15 minutes to do a thorough warm-up, you can increase your heart rate and blood flow, raise your body temperature, and mobilize your joints to prepare them for bowling and to prevent muscle strains.
Getting warmed up before your first ball, can lead to your ability to get more good shots off your hand to get a better read of what the lane pattern is giving you.
You’ll also have a better chance of starting to open up the pattern during practice, because you’ll be more accurate right away. Just some simple stretching of the arms, shoulders, and knees will go a long way.
I have heard several bowlers and teams mention their first game is always their first. By getting your body and joints warmed up before practice, you will see those opening games become higher.
On the local lanes, Mark Tarkington welcomed November with the same furry as he ended last month, splintering the racks for a 266-729 during Fellowship League, while Chris Farrell and Javon Simpson only trailed Tarkington with impressive marks of 279-687 and 235-632 respectively.
Kaytee Simpson topped the ladies during Fellowship, recording a 228-590. Taylor Lane’s 184-456 and Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 159-447 found their names on the ladies manifest from Tuesday evening.
Chris Farrell continued his hot week by leading Martin Luther King League with a 242-643, followed by Terrance Riddick’s 268-613, Zach Farr’s 591 series, and Tyler Hudgins’ 222 game.
Mary Hill’s 195-535 led the MLK ladies, along with Michelle Spoonire’s 154 game and Sherri Norwood’s 147.
William Swinson was the measuring stick for all during Monday Night Mixed when he claimed a 258-619, followed by Randy Cartwright’s 216-586, Garry Williams’208-592, Bobby Wimsoow’s 203-587, and John Bradley’s 209 game.
The ladies from Monday night were anchored by Stephanie Winslow’s 224-518, Debbie Winslow’s 179-512, and Jennifer Willis’s 187-452.
Ocie Manos returned to her form of a few years ago when she posted a top 203 game during the All American Ladies League.
Becky Hilderbrand followed with a 175 scratch and 255-727 handicap numbers, just ahead of Patsy Sanders’ 168 game.
Bryce Hawkins set a new high mark for the guys in my 30 years of running the youth program when he tamed the pins for games of 205, 215, 223 for a personal high of 643 series. His massive series also raised his average to a league high 182.
To my knowledge, Bryce’s 643 trails only Allisah Hickman’s 703 series nearly 2 decades ago among the highest ever recorded for the youth of Albemarle Lanes.
Brandon Jackson’s 488 series, Jacob Davenport’s 179-476, and Colby Judge’s 176 game closed out the young men’s highs for the weekend.
The young ladies of the Saturday morning youth were topped by Violet Olds’ 198-453, Elizabeth Scaff’s 164-453, and Kaylee Winslow’s 152-399.
The local youth will hold their first of two 2-week Pepsi Tournament qualifiers next Saturday.
A small handful of our local youth will travel north to Virginia Beach next weekend to vie for a piece of over $10,000 in scholarships at Pinboys at the Beach.
Kaylee and Dominic Fisher led the bumper bowlers with top games of 96 and 89 respectively, followed by Raffi Rhodes, who tallied a nice 86 game.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!