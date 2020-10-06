Randy Cartwright bowls two nights a week, Monday and Thursday.
The name of his Thursday night team, part of the Martin Luther King League, is Untold Story.
They might need to change that team moniker because last week, Cartwright finished this story, albeit early in the season, and the plot was perfect!
Cartwright, a 29-year old Sonic Co-Manager, opened his night with the front dozen strikes on lanes 3 and 4 of Albemarle Lanes to bag his first ever 300 game and become the second person to complete the feat in a season less than a month old.
Chris Farrell commenced the season by firing a perfect game while pre-bowling for the Fellowship League, the night before the season was to kick-off.
Cartwright began his bowling career like many who enjoy the life-long sport, by bowling recreationally with his family. Cartwright shared with me it all started with his parents first taking him, then those family outings leading to some sibling rivalries as he gained a lot of experience and competitive practice bowling against his brother.
His brother may have offered some challenges in the earlier years, but the racks of 3 and a half pound pins proved to be no challenge for Randy’s 16-pound Hammer bowling ball. The 300 game vaulted Cartwright to a 661 series, trailing only Chris Farrell’s 256-724 on the leader board.
Cartwright shared with me that he enjoys bowling both Monday and Thursday nights because of the good atmosphere and great people who bowl on both of those nights. He added, following the perfect game, that he was grateful to his family and friends who introduced him to the sport he loves.
Joining Farrell and Cartwright with a top series of the MLK loop was Steve Kight who spun some heads with a 240-638, which equated to a 782 when they added the handicap to his final tally! Kalin Knight joined the hit parade with a massive 258 game along the way.
To make matters more impressive, Cartwright and Kight both bowl for Untold Story — guess what, that story is no longer a secret!
Sherri Norwood’s 192-501, Brenda Marx’s 171-482, and Amie Wallace’s 179 game paced the ladies from MLK.
Tuesday night’s Fellowship League continued impressing the locals, led by Mark Tarkington’s 248-705, and followed by Garry Williams’ 253-686, Boris Beatty’s 225-669, Jack Atland’s 258 game and Dustin Ohler’s 254 game.
Kris Lane’s 648, Jack Atland’s 608, Jevon Simpson’s 603, Chris Farrell’s 601, and Raymond Casteel’s 601 all added to the Fellowship 600-count for the season.
The Fellowship Ladies continued to assault the sticks with Kaytee Simpson (224-589), Bobbi Jo Tarkington (215-507), and Brittney Krehel (175-423) leading all.
The week started off with Boris Beatty leading the way during Monday Night Mixed with big games of 258 and 231 to vault him to a 661 series. Randy Cartwright and Garry Williams followed Beatty with top games of 225 and 224 respectively.
Patsy Sanders’ 173-450 set the bar for the Monday Night Mixed ladies, along with Jennifer Willis’s 166-446 and Chasity Meads’ 171-443.
The All American Ladies witnessed top games for Barbara Purcell (175), Sharon Yonek (169), and Mary Beasley, along with a top series from Maria Madonia (440).
Joshua Davenport’s 199-517 only trailed Brandon Jackson’s 20-569 during the Saturday morning youth. Kaylee Winslow set a new personal high game of 195 while firing a 457 series to lead the young ladies. Kaylee was trailed by Violet Olds’ 145-408 and Elizabeth Scaff’s 143 game.
Top handicap series from the youth came from Isabel Fowers (632) and Liviah Willis (616).
Flynt Willis (101), Kolby Fowers (72), and JB Barefoot (65) had the top bumper scores from Saturday morning.
All league bowlers should be on the lookout for a special tournament announcement this week during their leagues. They will want to enter early as this one is limited to the number of entrants, and must be paid for at the time of entry.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!