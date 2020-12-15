As I stood next to the control counter of Albemarle Lanes last Wednesday night, I couldn’t help but notice as an old looking guy entered through the back doors of the center dressed in a pinstripe nightshirt with matching cap, hunched over at the waist, and relying heavily on his cane.
On many nights, the sight may have gained a little more attention, but not as much on this evening. As Ebenezer Scrooge makes his way down the concourse, he is followed by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. It was as if a modern-day time machine had pulled up and delivered the characters from the 1843 Dickens’ classic!
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored its annual Reindeer Games which even with the limited participation cap, turned out to be one of the best in my memory.
The Chamber did their part in fighting against the spread of the virus by restricting the event to only 6 teams, and by replacing the usual pizza buffet table with pizzas and breadsticks delivered directly to each team. Albemarle Lanes had already installed plastic shields between each pair of lanes to add an extra level of protection for its guests.
The six teams each dressed in a particular theme to compete in the most spirited team competition. The characters from A Christmas Carol, representing B&M Contractors (Chris McGrong, David May, Chase Meads, and Steve Bernard) shared this distinction with the members from Pro Masters Painting (Jessica Sawyer, Christina Roundtree, Brandon Cowper, and Josie Colon), each donning a spirited Christmas sweater.
DJ Taz, Jerry Newell, kept the crowd alive with occasional play by play and friendly banter between the rocking holiday tunes.
When the pins had finally stopped spinning, it was team Sonic Claus of Eddie Frey, Randy Cartwright, Travis Clark, and Korey Gregory taking home the Reindeer Cup. Cartwright led the way with a 237 top effort.
Tom McKnight rolled a 201 game to lead the Sleep Center at Elizabeth City, aka The Jingle Ballerz to the runner up spot. Joining McKnight was Tammy Buck, Ronnie Chitty, Jr., and Katy Drake.
The Chamber hopes to have its next bowling event in March for St. Patrick’s Day. Area Chamber members should be on the lookout for information about this event a little closer to the date.
For the first time in a long time, Fellowship League failed to report a single 600 series. There’s a small catch to that though. Mark Tarkington led Fellowship with a 269-744 to claim the high series of the week in Albemarle Lanes. Lake Krehel’s 593 series, Kris Lane’s 225-579, and Larry Spencer’s 225 game were other top scores for the men from Fellowship.
Kaytee Simpson’s 207-587, along with Brittney Krehel’s 161-465 and Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 160-455 led the ladies from Fellowship.
Chris Farrell had a big night during Martin Luther King league firing 11 strikes in the first game en route to a 279-700. Travis Clark fired the front nine strikes before sandwiching a spare between two 8-counts in the tenth for a 276 game as part of his 632 series. Steve Spoonire’s 611 series and Randy Cartwright’s 224 game closed out the men’s leaders from MLK.
Mary Hill’s 149-410 paced the MLK ladies. She was joined by Lindsay Porter’s 399 series., Brenda Marx’s 138-380, and Amie Wallace’s 148 game.
William Swinson had an impressive evening last Monday night during the Mixed League when he bagged a nice 236-668, just ahead of Lindsay Perry’s 243-651, and Bobby Winslow’s 255-628.
Debbie Winslow and Noreen Walton led the ladies last Monday with scores of 188-484 and 186-479 respectively. Jennifer Willis’s 467 series and Dellie Spaulding’s 169 game rounded out the Monday night high scores.
Maria Madonia led the All American Ladies with a nice 175 game with Carolyn Richardson just a dime behind. Stella Miller and Ocie Manos each had top games of 162.
The youth bowlers went off with some nice scores this week led by Bob Miller’s 217-588, Colby Judge’s 214-584, and Gaston Pinner’s 191-530 on the guy’s side and Violet Olds’ 157-455, Kaylee Winslow’s 190-406, and Elizabeth Scaff’s 150-393 for the young ladies.
The bumper club had high games from Dominic Fisher (99), Flynt Willis (88), JD Barefoot (83), and Kolby Fowers (83).
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!