When I signed on as the head bowling coach at Elizabeth City State University, one of the first things I was introduced to was their unique pinsetters.
In the spring and summer of 2019, ECSU gutted its bowling center of their traditional pin setting equipment and replaced it with Edge String machines. Admittedly, when I first saw these machines, I was really not a fan.
Now, after having a year to digest, and do more reading, I am starting to understand why such a move could be necessary, especially when a state budget for education is a mere suggestion, and apparently no longer law.
String pins are exactly what the name implies; pins are literally attached to a thin cable, or string. Where free-fall machines like the ones at Albemarle Lanes typically run with 21 pins per lane, the string machines on the ECSU campus each have exactly 10 pins.
So, why would a center make such a financial investment?
The bottom line is, well, the bottom line.
Free fall machines are not cheap to maintain. Spare and replacement parts are expensive, and that is before paying a mechanic to make necessary repairs.
Speaking of mechanics, and employees in general, string machines are much safer to work on when the need arises. The backend of string machines consist of a series of buttons, and a digital screen which tries to walk an employee through the occasional hiccup, which does not occur often.
From a business standpoint, freefall machines experience occasional breakdowns, which could result in a possible revenue loss and an optics nightmare. No bowling center wants customers greeted by a lane blacked out due to mechanical issues.
String pins, on the other hand, are a bit more reliable and less likely to be down for extended lengths of time. Having more lanes available to rent out to customers, results in maximum bowling income for the business.
So, with all the positive support for string pin machines, why hasn’t everyone made the transition to this new innovation? The answer there is the United States Bowling Congress, the USBC, which is the governing body of organized bowling in the United States.
At this point, the USBC has yet to sanction string pins for its official events, including leagues and tournaments. What that means for the local university is they would be unable to host an official NCAA bowling event on campus.
My opinion is string pins are an excellent option for a center solely for family entertainment and recreation, which is perfect for ECSU and its student population.
From the local leagues, where there are no strings attached, William Swinson paved the way for the men from Monday Night Mixed with a nice 245-678, just ahead of Bobby Winslow’s 210-614, and Boris Beatty’s 213-601. Earl Johnson and Denwood Williams each added high games of 213l. Randy Cartwright found a line to a 245 opening game.
On the ladies side of the sheet, Debbie Winslow topped all with a 188-515, along with Sharon Hoffler’s 456 series, Jennifer Willis’s 167-441 and Linda Barrett’s 161 game.
It was business as usual during Fellowship League where Mark Tarkington tallied a 256-691, just ahead of David Ange’s 258-651, and Zach Farr’s 616 series. John Turner tied Ange for high game honors with a 258.
Kaytee Simpson represented the ladies well during Fellowship, posting an impressive 233 game during a 609 series. Brittney Krehel’s 163-470 and Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 181-466 rounded out the ladies’ leaders on Tuesday night.
Chris Farrell’s 201 game led the men from Martin Luther King League, just ahead of Randy Cartwright’s 200 game and Kalin Knight’s 199 effort.
Sherri Norwood’s 181-468 paced the MLK ladies, along with Leeann Gray’s 177-391, Chelsea Kovach’s 407 series, and Lindsay Porter’s 141 high game.
Stella Miller’s 180 game was tops for the All American Ladies, just ahead of Ocie Manos’s 180 and Barbara Purcell’s 157 effort.
Dominic Fisher’s 103, JD Barefoot’s 87 and Blanie Byrum’s 82 were the top Bumper bowling club games from the weekend.
It was crowded at the top of the youth league boys leaders as Bryce Hawkins (204-555), Bob Miller (191-532) and Brandon Jackson (211-514) each had nice mornings.
The young ladies from the youth league were led by Kaylee Winslow’s 178-462, Violet Olds’ 153-414, and Elizabeth Scaff’s 162-367.
Albemarle Lanes is currently accepting entries for their Christmas 7-8-9 No Tap Senior Tournament slated for noon on December 23. Entry is $8 per person, age 55-plus.
They are also accepting entries for the Win Your Pair event scheduled for Sunday, December 13, at 11:00. Early entries for this exciting event are $40 by December 11, and $50 afterwards.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!