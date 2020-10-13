When I first joined the youth league at Albemarle Lanes, yes, back in the 1900’s, one of the most offered pieces of advice to everyone, was “you’re dropping your shoulder.” Kind of like no matter what your ailment is at the doctor, losing weight is the cure all to everything.
Not sleeping well?
Lose some weight.
Splinter deep in your finger?
Shed some pounds!
It wasn’t until I began becoming more of a student of the game, and offering a little occasional advice did I figure out that dropping your shoulder was really not such a horrible offense.
One revelation occurred when I purchased a poster from the Professional Bowlers Association featuring and autographed by the original ten Millionaires of the PBA.
Seeing the releases of guys like Mark Roth, Johnny Petraglia, and my forever favorite, Earl Anthony, I noticed one glaring resemblance; they all finished with their dominant shoulder below the other. They all had the classic dropped shoulder; and were greatly rewarded for it!
There must be a benefit to the shoulder dropping a little, and what a benefit it is.
It turns out that dropping the shoulder helps get the ball under the chin which is the goal of a smooth delivery. Trying to deliver a shot with the shoulders parallel to the foul line is going to result in the shot being pulled — left for a righty and right for a southpaw.
So, if you’re ever confronted over your dropped shoulder, tell them Mike approves of it — Hall of Famer and Millionaire, Mike Aulby that is, not Mike Hawkins!
On the local scene, Chris Farrell took the single night high overall series of the week, a nice 708, tossing games of 240, 253, and 215 during the Tuesday night Fellowship League.
Farrell’s teammate, Lindsay Perry had an impressive evening as well, firing a top game of 237 enroute to a 657 final tally. Raymond Casteel added a 608 series, while Dustin Ohler bagged the top game of the night, a 255 effort.
Jevon Simpson and Mark Tarkington each added high games, both during the second game of the night, and for the same team.
For the record, yes, their team won that game.
The ladies from Tuesday evening were paced by Kaytee Simpson’s 202-553, Bobbi Jo Tarkingotn’s 191-538, and Brittney Krehel’s 226-514.
In addition to Chris Farrell having the single biggest night of the week, Boris Beatty had the best overall span from Monday through Thursday. Beatty opened the week with a sizzling 246-700 during Monday Night Mixed, then followed that impressive showing with a 255-691 during Thursday night’s Martin Luther King session.
Recent 300 bowler Randy Cartwright trailed only Beatty on Monday night, with his 244-647, just ahead of Bobby Winslow’s 222-622. John Bradley added a 233 single game effort to close out the men’s leaders from Monday night.
Monday’s ladies were topped by Stephanie Winslow’s 203-545, Debbie Winslow’s 182-501, and Jennifer Willis’s 172-459.
Steve Spoonire’s 237-643 trailed only Beatty’s 691 during MLK, along with Chris Farrell’s 213-605, and Steve Kight’s 233 game.
Chelsea Kovach took the top game for the MLK ladies, followed by Sherri Norwood’s 166, and Brenda Marx’s 153 game.
Thursday morning’s All American Ladies recorded some impressive games last week, led by Pat Dooley’s 194, Stella Miller’s 192, and Charlene Fetters’ 165.
Brandon Jackson pre-bowled himself to a nice 238-575 to lead the Saturday Morning Youth, followed by Jacob Davenport’s 183-514, and Bryce Hawkins’ 172-513.
Youth lead ladies were paced by the outings coming from Kaylee Winslow (164-425, Violet Olds (132-342, and Elizabeth Scaff (117-340).
Colby Judge (696), Joshua Davenport (646), Rylee Lane (621), and Veronica Spencer (605) had some handicap series performances. Handicap series reflects how a bowler rolled compared to their individual average.
Albemarle Lanes will be the site of a Casino Bowl handicap tournament on Saturday afternoon of October 31.
Entry forms, rules, and the format are available at the local center. Casino rules will allow bowlers to win cash prizes for strikes when certain colored pins pop-up in the headpin position.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!