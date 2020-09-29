Each season, the North Carolina United States Bowling Congress Bowling Association recognizes the top performances from its members of the Tar Heel state.
This season, the local association submitted six applicants, and they are pleased to announce that four of their very own were successful in their top performances of the pandemic shortened season.
Gaston Pinner, of the Saturday morning youth league, was honored for his high scratch series of 554, bowled on November 23 of last year. Gaston’s series was the highest submitted in the 12 and under male division.
Also from the youth league, Ben Hawkins’ top series of 634 took the award for the top scratch series for males under the age of 20.
The Super Senior division, consisting of bowlers reaching their 60th birthday, were both claimed by local residents. Debbie Winslow recorded a top score of 589 during Fellowship League on November 26, while Garry Williams fired a 693, also during Fellowship League, on February 18.
These bowlers will be recognized and honored at the State Association on May 15, 2021, at the Hawthorne Conference Center, in Winston Salem.
In local league sessions, Tuesday night’s Fellowship League is picking up right where it left off last year as the premier league of the local establishment. Last week was no difference as seven different individuals cracked the code for series in excess of a 200 average.
For starters, Starley Darnell found the pocket consistently for an opening 236 game and never looked back, adding a 220 and 206 for a nice 662 final tally.
John Bradley found his stroke for a nice 233-657, just ahead of Mark Takington’s 242-655.
Lindsay Perry led off the night, spinning some heads with 9-bagger after a first-frame spare. He finished the game with a dreaded Big-4 split and a 274 game, on his way to a 640 series.
Kris Lane (243-651) and Chris Farrell (232-626) wrapped up the men’s top performances.
But that’s only six 600-plus series. That’s right, because the 7th came from the ladies side of the sheet, a whopping 249-632 from Kaytee Simpson! Bobbi Jo Tarkington and Taylor Lane followed with nights of 167-490 and 176-466, respectively.
Monday Night Mixed had a few impressive performances, led by John Bradley’s 243-649, Randy Cartwright’s 221-627, and Bobby Winslow’s 212-576.
The ladies from Monday night were paced by the efforts of Debbie Winslow (183-487), Linda Barrett (160-412), and Noreen Walton (153-410). The Monday Night league still has spots for a few individuals, if anyone is interested in joining.
Steve Spoonire had a big night during Martin Luther King League last Thursday night when he connected for a 228 game as part of his league high 636 series, finishing just ahead of Chris Farrell’s 243-608. Zach Farr and Clarence Burke each added a top game of 211.
Sherri Norwood’s 171-466 was tops for the MLK ladies, finishing ahead of Lindsay Porter’s 157-444 andMary Hill’s 158-412.
The Thursday morning All American Ladies witnessed nice games from Maria Madonia (185), Ocie Manos (177), and Sheryl White (176).
Bryce Hawkins overcame a sub-par 167 opening game to follow with a 195 and 237 to lead the youth with a 599 series. Brandon Jackson followed with a 181-496, just ahead of Colby Judge’s 171 game and Jacob Davenport’s 448 series.
Kaylee Winslow’s 163-418, TJ Miller’s 146-408, and Elizabeth Scaff’s 172-399 topped the young ladies.
Lucas Alfaro (249-676) and TJ Miller (238-684) had the top youth handicap performances.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!