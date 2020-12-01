Albemarle Lanes recently held a series of tournaments for the complete range of bowlers, including youth, seniors, recreational bowlers and league bowlers of all abilities.
The highlight of the series was a five-game event held last weekend which enticed a number of bowlers from the Outer Banks and saw scores blown through the roof.
For starters, local league high-roller Mark Tarkington began his morning drilling a new ball just minutes before walking in and christening it with the first 22 strikes!
That string resulted in a 300 game followed by a 288. The streak of strikes finally came to a close with a 4-9 split, which was converted on the final shot of the second game.
Tarkington went on to average 262 for the five game series and take the winner’s purse.
Adam Meads, from the OBX center, averaged 220, including his own 288 game, to claim the runner-up winnings. Meads and Tarkington both entered with no handicap.
Cliff Hoggard and Debbie Regal finished third and fourth.
Fifth through eight place went to Jeff Barefoot, Jacob Gibbs, Judy Reynolds, and Dana Beasley.
The next weekend event at the local venue will be a “Win Your Pair” Tournament on Sunday, December 13, at 11:00.
This event will feature three rounds.
Everyone will bowl 3 games in the first round, with the goal of finishing in the top 2 on their pair of lanes. Those bowlers will carry their earned pinfall to the second round to bowl 2 more games, where the field will be cut to the top 2 bowlers where the final match pinfall will be cleared for a 1 game winner take all final.
Last Wednesday, the lanes hosted a 7-8-9 pin Sr. No Tap tournament which drew a crowd of both league bowlers and non-league bowlers.
The event awarded strikes for 7-pin counts, during the first game, 8-pin counts for the second game and 9-pin counts for the final game.
Finishing on top in the ladies division were Patsy Sanders (264-684) and Emma Evans (207-579).
Fred Hill’s 278-796 took the win for the men. 300 games were earned by Bobby Winslow, Merdock Spencer, and Myron Simpson.
Plans are already made to host another Sr. event of this format on Wednesday, December 23 at Noon.
There was a Pre-Thanksgiving 9-pin No Tap tournament last Wednesday evening which attracted 21 bowlers.
Chris Farrell’s four game total of 1036 took home the top prize, along with Lake Krehel’s 1018, Bobby Winslow’s 976, and Debbie Winslow’s 945. Boris Beatty claimed the lone 300 game of the night.
Albemarle Lanes thanks Lake Krehel for planning and carrying out this event.
The Saturday youth league recently participated in 2 weeks of local qualifying for the Pepsi Youth Bowling Championships with 9 members punching their ticket to the sectional level to be held in the spring if COVID restrictions allow.
Those qualifying in the fall event were Cheyanne Hardison, Kaylee Winslow, Gaston Pinner, Brandon Jackson, Ben Hawkins, Rylee Lane, Isabel Fowers, Tristan Hardison, and Veronica Spencer.
From the local abbreviated league action last week, Chris Farrell led Fellowship League with a 249-685, just ahead of Starley Darnell’s 268-664, Lake Krehel’s 244-651, Jevon Simpson’s 235-650, Paul Lacher’s 248-641, Lindsay Perry’s 257-638 Mark Tarkington’s 239-631and Boris Beatty’s 224-612
Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 200-556 paced the Fellowship ladies. She was joined by Kaytee Simpson’s 199-533 and Brittney Krehel’s 180-515..
Tom McKnight topped the Monday Night Mixed league with a 205-571, along with Boris Beatty’s 212-565, and Bobby Winslow’s 210-560. John Ayers’ 215 proved to be the top game of the weeks initial league.
Debbie Winslow’s 175-473 paced the ladies from Monday Night, just ahead of Stephanie Winskow’s 174-460 and Linda Barrett’s 158-446. Noreen Walton also added a 158 top game.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!