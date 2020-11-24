Six youth bowlers recently attended a youth tournament at Pin Boys at the Beach, with two earning college scholarships and one advancing to the Sunday bracket-style finals.
Bob and TJ Miller, Joshua and Jacob Davenport, Colby Judge and Bryce Hawkins all competed in the First Annual Virginia Beach Youth Bowling, Inc. Thomas Damon Memorial Scholarship Tournament on November 14 and 15.
The tournament, which honored Thomas Damon, a supporter of his two daughters as they advanced through the youth bowling ranks years ago. Offering advice of “If you put your mind to it you can achieve just about anything. Just put your whole heart in to it and you will be amazed of what you can accomplish.”
Sadly, Thomas Damon passed away in April 2018 at the age of 87. Through the dedication and hard work of the Virginia Beach Youth Bowling leaders, Mr. Damon will be memorialized for years to come.
The event, which drew almost 200 entries from multiple states, was the model of how to offer and carry out a youth tournament in the time of a pandemic. Tournament director, Erica Zilk, and her wonderful team of volunteers did an amazing job in keeping the bowlers and their spectators safe throughout.
Unlike most competitions which put bowlers on alternating lanes in pairs, this tournament assigned its competitors to single lanes with the adjoining lane being left empty to promote social distancing.
Tournament check-in took place outside, then each bowler and one allowed spectator went through temperature checks upon entry. Seating areas were roped off with only the number of seats for spectators to match the number of bowlers assigned to each lane.
The center, Pin Boys at the Beach, did their part by bringing the snack bar to the spectators instead of the spectators going to the snack bar. With a complete menu being offered, staff kept busy taking food orders and delivering them to predetermined food tables behind each lane.
As for the performances of the local youth, Jacob Davenport did the most for his college fund, winning the boys under 15 handicap division and finishing 5th in the scratch division after going 1-2 in a double elimination bracket finals on Sunday, earning $332 in scholarship dollars from both. Jacob, who just turned 14, is an 8th grader at Columbia Middle School with hopes of one day attending UNC-Chapel Hill to major in law.
Colby Judge also added to his college fund, finishing 4th in his handicap divisions and claiming $70 towards his future college expenses. Colby, 15, and a sophomore at Camden Early College, has his focus on attending East Carolina University after high school graduation.
From the local leagues last week, Fellowship League was topped by some local youth league graduates as Mark Tarkington led the way with his 265-746, followed by Lake Krehel’s 233-660, and Chris Farrell’s 227-632. All three of these guys came up through the local youth program. The lone exception from the men’s leaders from Fellowship was Stephen Marshall who added a nice 246 single game effort during a 629 series.
The ladies’ side of Fellowship included Kaytee Simpson’s 201-558, Britney Krehel’s 189-523, and Bobbi-Jo Tarkington’s 159-463. Tarkington is also a local youth product.
Terrance Riddick paved the way for the men from the Martin Luther King loops, firing a 233-657, just ahead of Lake Krehel’s 247-621, and Randy Cartwright’s 232-595. A couple of more former local youth graduates, Travis Clark and Lindsey Perry topped the handicap series from MLK with tallies of 705 and 694 respectively.
Mary Hill’s 165-462 topped the MLK ladies, followed closely by Brenda Marx’s 172-454, and Ofelia Beatty’s 158-424.
Monday Night Mixed had its share of youth league graduates as Bobby Winslow topped the men with a nice 243-644, while his daughter and wife led the ladies as Stephanie Winslow added a 203-542, and Debbie Winslow added a 179-508. Yes, they are both graduates of the Saturday morning youth program!
John Turner pitched a 217-619, Denwood Williams added a 216-594, and Crip Williams tossed a 241 game on the men’s side, while Chasity Meads rolled a 161-423 and Jennifer Willis had a 171 game for the ladies.
The All-American Ladies were topped by Maria Madonia’s 165-430, Mary Beasley’s 158-421, Charlene Fetter’s 151-416, and Patsy Sander’s 156 game.
Blaine Byrum’s 84 game topped the bumpers along with scores of 81 from Dominic and Kaylee Fisher and a 67 from JD Barefoot.
Brandon Jackson took over the season’s high for the youth boys, shredding the pins to the tune of a 266 game and 655 series! Bob Miller and Jacob Davenport followed Jackson with tallies of 222-551 and 196-514 respectively.
Elizabeth Scaff (167-432), Cheyanne Hardison (153-394), and Kaylee Winslow (138-377) led the youth girls.
With an abbreviated league schedule this week, next week I’ll include local tournament results from a 5-game tournament and a Senior tournament planned for this week.
Until next week, good luck, good bowling, and Happy Thanksgiving!