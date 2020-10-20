Even in the face of a worldwide pandemic, the senior bowlers of the Albemarle area were not denied an opportunity to compete for state level bragging rights and took advantage of a rather unique state games event to claim more state games hardware.
In past years the top competitors from each local games events from across the state would all converge in Raleigh for the North Carolina Senior Games finale, however; like most things we have all enjoyed in the past have been anything but normal in 2020.
Following the slogan “Locked down, but not Out”, North Carolina’s Senior Games committee introduced the first ever state Virtual Games.
During this unique event, bowlers across the state were allowed to enter online, go to their local lanes and roll their games. Some bowlers used league scores, others joined together at other times to get their games in. Either way, the goal of getting more seniors active through this recreational vehicle was accomplished.
The Albemarle Region was well represented, making up about one third of the overall entries, and likewise, claiming about one third of the overall medal count.
Earning gold medals during the virtual event were Emma Evans, Starley Darnell, Bobby Winslow, and Myron Simpson in singles, Ginger Latham and Emma Evans in ladies’ doubles, and Myron Simpson and Lander Lathan in men’s doubles, and Bobby and Debbie Winslow and Myron Simpson and Emma Evans in mixed doubles.
Silver medalists were Debbie Winslow, Ginger Latham and Marve Goff in singles, Starley Darnell and Marve Goff in mens’ doubles, and Carolyn Autry and Marve Goff in mixed doubles. The Autry-Goff medal was made even more memorable by the fact that Carolyn passed away before knowing she had earned silver. Her family and friends had a day at the lanes in her memory to celebrate her life and years of bowling.
To close out the medal winners, bronze awards were earned by Louise Hill in singles, Karen Green and Louise Hill in women’s doubles, and Wynn McCallister and Gary Lowry in men’s doubles, and Karen Green and Wynn McCallister in mixed doubles.
A big thank you goes out to Sr. Games Ambassadors Fred Hill and Marve Goff for their support and dedication in advertising and keeping our seniors well informed during these unique and unprecedented times.
In league action from the lanes last week, Fellowship League was ablaze with scorching numbers as Mark Tarkington and Chris Farrell both went off for 277-701 and 279-700 series respectively!
David Ange was right there with them, pitching games of 246 and 243 during a 695 series. Lindsay Perry closed with a 266 game to finish with s 634 series.
John Bradley (261-657), Lake Krehel (232-634), Boris Beatty (225-613), and Ronnie Barefoot (219-600) each bagged 600-plus sets on the men’s side of Fellowship League.
Kaytee Simpson joined the high rolling Tuesday evening to lead the ladies with a nice 235-616 series. Brittney Krehel’s 171-499 and Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 194-498 joined Kaytee on the leaderboard.
Bobby Winslow returned to his old form to lead the Monday Night Mixed league with an impressive 246-656, to go along with Garry Williams’ 231-619, Randy Cartwright’s 222 game and William Swinson’s 595 series.
Debbie Winslow finished with a 197-521 to lead the ladies last Monday, just ahead of Stephanie Winslow’s 196-484, Jennifer Willis’s 189 game and Patsy Sanders’ 478 series.
John Turner was the big man on campus during Martin Luther King action, turning in a 246-657, just ahead of Chris Farrell’s 266-636 tally. Zach Farr’s 233 game and Steve Spoonire’s 593 series closed out the men’s leaders from Thursday night.
Mary Hill led the ladies during MLK action, finishing with a 246-535 effort ahead of Sherri Norwood’s 166-391. Elizabeth Scott added a 138 game along with Kathy Wheeler’s 374 series.
All American Ladies were led by Pat Dooley’s 170-491 scratch and 704 handicap series. Ocie Manos took top game honors of 187, along with Stella Miller’s 169 game.
Bob Miller had heads spinning as fast as pins Saturday morning,,firing games of 235 and 233 en route to a massive 636 series during youth league action. Moments after Bob was finishing his 235 game, Brandon Jack was putting the final touches on a 245 effort.
Brandon’s 245 game and Bob’s 636 series are the highest games and series bowled by a youth bowler this season. Joshua Davenport claimed a 202 game effort to put a wrap on the youth boys.
Violet Olds’ 137-382 topped the young ladies Saturday. Kaylee Winslow celebrated her 16th birthday with a 132-346, while TJ Miller added a 136 game and Elizabeth Scaff tacked on a 336 series.
Veronica Spencer bested her average every game Saturday to finish with a 668 handicap series, while Joshua Hughes upped his average claiming a 257-702 handicap effort. Veronica and Joshua are both seeing an increase in average in recent weeks.
The Bumper bowlers had nice games turned in by Kolby Fowers (93), Flynt Willis (89), Raffi Rhoads (81), and JD Barefoot (74).
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!