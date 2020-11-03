Local PBA South Regional member, Mark Tarkington recently completed his finest month on the regional tour with a pair of top 10 finishes.
It all started with his finest tournament thus far, finishing the event with his best-ever 3rd place finish at the PBA Fayetteville South Open at Lafayette Lanes.
Tarkington kicked off qualifying with a 257 game and never looked back, striking at a 67 percent rate during the first 8 games. He followed his qualifying round with similar during match play to move up to second with an overall 232 clip, putting him in his first ever step ladder finals.
In the step-ladder, he faced off with a sizzling hot Dick Allen from Lexington, SC, fresh off a 300 game and dismantling of Verity Crawley, 300-203. Even though Tarkington dropped his match to Allen, 254-199, he still finished the Fayetteville event in third for his best finish thus far.
The following week, at Bowlero Mechanicsville, in Mechanicsville, VA, Tarkington advanced as far as match play, going 3-3 with a 203 average for an 8th place finish, completing his back-to-back top 10 finishes and his finest PBA month to date!
Congrats, Mark on these accomplishments!
David Ange led the field during a midweek 9-pin no tap tournament with a 1081 4-game block. Ange kicked off the event with the first 20 strikes as part of his 300 game. Ronnie Barefoot added a 300 as part of his 981 tally and second place. Donald Spencer had a high game of 290 and 964 total for third.
Paul Lacher added a 300 game and Jack Atland finished with a 295 game.
The adults also had a Casino Bowl Handicap Tournament on Saturday. The event saw several entrants earn cash and prizes throughout. Kris Lane employed a big 10-strike 268 final game to vault to the winner’s circle with a 700 handicap total.
Fred Hill was the runner up with a 681 overall mark.
In local league action, Chris Farrell was the big man on campus with a 258-714 during Fellowship League. Mark Tarkington followed closely with a 245-693 series. Jeffrey Barefoot added a 637 series while Lake Krehel tossed in a 248 game.
Boobi-Jo Tarkington topped the ladies during Fellowship with a 190-524 ahead of Brittney Krehel’s 180-500.
Garry Williams opened the week with a 245-641 during Monday Night Mixed, just edging Bobby Winslow’s 219-637 and Randy Cartwright’s 225-610 for top series. ‘Boris Beatty added a 220 game to join the men’s leaders.
Debbie Winslow’s 202-570 paced the Monday night ladies along with Noreen Walton’s 200-457 and Karen Ashley’s 161-443.
Chris Farrell had another nice evening with Martin Luther King League as he went for a 245-640, followed closely by Steve Spoonire’s 222-633 and Randy Cartwright’s 222-577.
Denwood Williams added a 229 game.
Mary Hill led the MLK ladies with a 155-424 to go along with Sabrina Morris’s 403 series, Lindsay Porter’s 401 set, Chelsea Kovach’s 165 game and Brenda Marx’s 155 game.
Ocie Manos rediscovered her form from years ago to lead the Thursday morning All-Americanladies with a nice 174-512. Ocie was followed by Becky Hilderbrand’s 187-453, Jeanette Riggs’ 429 series, and Stella Miller’s high game of 166.
The youth bowlers had a Casino Bowl tournament during their league play on Halloween and turned in some mighty nice scores while having a blast!
Bob Miller continued his impressive tear, bullying the racks for a sweet 222-619 for the high scratch performance and a 739 handicap series for the tournament win for the boys. Joshua Hughs’ 663 was second for the boys. Liviah Willis and Veronica Spencer shared the top spot for young ladies at 640,
Joining Bob in leading the boys was Brandon Jackson’s 199-514 and Colby Judge’s 195-501.
The girls were topped by Kaylee Winslow’s 145-386, Elizabeth Scaff’s 141-372, and Cheyanne Hardison’s 117-323.
J.D, Barefoot turned in the high game for the bumpers, followed by Kaylee Fisher’s 94, Flynt Willis’s 89, Elsa Depaz’s 71, and Kolby Fowers’ 68.
For the tournament portion for bumpers, Kaylee Fisher’s 423 and Elsa Depaz’s 391 claimed the hardware.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!