To steal a phrase often used by the great American philosopher, Ric Flair, “What’s causin’ all of this?
After a shortened 2019 season with only one perfect game from August through March, the 2020 season is making up for lost time, by now recording its third 300 game in just over a month; with the most recent having a touch more significance.
The most recently inducted member of the 300 club at Albemarle Lanes is Garry “Crip” Williams who achieved perfection during the first game of the Fellowship League last Tuesday. Williams, 66, also becomes the most senior member to accomplish perfection at the local bowling establishment, making true the statement that bowling really is a lifelong sport.
Williams, a construction supervisor and bowler of over 30 years, employed his 15 pound Columbia Saber to slay the 12 racks of pins he faced on his memorable night. His successful night continued for 2 more games as he finished with a personal best 764 series!
Prior to shooting 300 last week, Williams’ highest single game was a 298, recorded nearly a decade ago. Garry is one of the most respected and admired bowlers of the three leagues he participates in.
Every bowler I spoke with about this special game agreed that to 300 gem could not have happened to a nicer guy. I personally agree with those supporters.
I also took the opportunity to learn about the nickname so many others have probably been curious about for years. Garry shared with me that when he was 10, he fell of a horse he was riding, resulting in a broken arm. A few days later, when asked his name, he replied Garry, to which he was told after seeing his injury, “We’ll just call you Crip,” The name has stuck more than 50 years later.
Williams was joined on the Fellowship League high scores report by Mark Tarkington (242-691) and Chris Farrell (247-642).
The ladies from Tuesday night were led by Kaytee Simpson’s 200-553, Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 187-516, and Taylor Lanes’ 189-479.
Bobby Winslow had a night to remember with an impressive 236-658 to lead the men from the Monday Night Mixed League, followed closely by William Swinson’s 243-626, and Randy Cartwright’s 240-619. Jason Fowers and Gary Nistler topped the men’s handicap series with tallies of 711 and 651 respectively.
The Winslow family was represented well on the ladies’ side of Monday night as well as Debbie Winslow topped the ladies with a 214-574, both the high game and series for the ladies thus far this season. Stephanie Winslow followed with a 496 series, along with Patsy Sanders’ 197-472, and Sharon Hoffler’s 170 game.
The Monday Night Mixed League also has an opening for a new member if there is anyone looking to join a league. If interested, just stop by Albemarle Lanes and they will help get you started.
Lake Krehel made an immediate impact during the Martin Luther King League last Thursday when he bagged a massive 256-657 in his initial MLK outing of the season. Steve Spoonire followed with a 232-615, along with Randy Cartwright’s 603 series and Lindsay Perry’s 237 game.
Sherri Norwood’s 169-477 led the ladies of MLK, followed closely by Lindsay Porter’s 163-464, and Mary Hill’s 180-463. Porter finished the evening with an impressive 713 handicap series.
Stella Miller took top series honors during All American Ladies with a 159-467, while Ocie Manos bagged the top game of the morning with a 180. Patsy Sanders added a 166-413 while Debbie Regal tallied a 667 high handicap series.
The Saturday morning youth were back at it this weekend with Brandon Jackson and Jacob Davenport chopping away for high games of 223 each and final series tallies of 554 and 528 respectively. Bryce Hawkins pulled in next with a 185-525 day of work.
Meanwhile, the young ladies were topped by Violet Olds’ 153-404, Kaylee Winslow’s 159-379, and Elizabeth Scaff’s 128-369.
The youth and adults alike will enjoy a day of Casino Bowling this Saturday. The youth will be bowling for free game passes along with soft drinks and other concessions, while the adults will be earning cash for striking during special colored pin combinations while earning soft drinks for certain spares.
All of this will be going on during a special handicap tournament. Entry fee for adults is $20 if paid by Thursday and $25 if paid on Friday or Saturday.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!