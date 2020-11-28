When I am fishing the creeks in the fall one of my favorite targets are docks.
It doesn’t matter if I am fishing for largemouth, crappie or white perch a dock is the best structure to fish for whatever your target species is.
Docks have the advantage of offering shallow to deep cover in one spot so even if the fish are chasing schools of baitfish they will pause at a dock and check it out on the route.
I like to start shallow on a dock and work it by skipping a bait up under the structure right next to the shore then working it back to the boat.
You can throw a jig or a fluke or a drop shot whatever you are comfortable with. I usually start with a fluke for shallow bass and then switch to a texas rigged worm with the weight pegged to help keep it compact.
If you can’t throw a bait caster use a spinning combo it will work just fine just make sure you have a heavy duty line to help when it comes to setting the hook.
Once I have worked the inside I make my way out to the outer edges with my heavier baits then I fish right out in front of the dock with a worm.
I remember fishing a tournament years ago before drop shots and my guy in the back of the boat was killing me with a small five inch worm right out in front of the docks so I switched to a ring worm and we both limited out before noon. We just went dock to dock fishing the fronts the rest of the day.
Make sure you fish both sides of the docks before moving to the next one and pay attention when you do get a hit then reproduce the pattern on the rest of the docks.
With all the creeks and docks we have on our rivers it shouldn’t take long to find you a pattern to work.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore guys are killing it when they can get out but the big thing right now is the king fishing out of Hatteras.
Fish have been coming back to the docks up to 60 pounds which is huge for kings.
The northern fleet is all about the tuna with an occasional wahoo in the mix. Yellowfin and blackfin are coming back to the docks so fill up the freezer while you can.
On the beaches it still a good mullet bite and the puppy drum are still hitting in the surf on fresh shrimp and mullet chunks.
Johnny from Bob’s Bait and tackle told me this week that the specks have moved into the surf and the quality of fish are impressive to say the least.
The big drum this week have thinned out but if you put your time in on the ends of the piers you may catch one. I am guessing this week at the point will produce some nice bulls but what do I know.
The sound bite is all about the striper with Coinjock and the sound bridge coming to the top of the list.
Stretch baits and swim baits along with Rattle Traps are the go to baits there. I got a report from local angler Dixie Forbes who the master of the Pasquotank River has been catching rocks up in the stump fields in 3 to 5 feet of water on a Rattle Trap.
Limits every day with some fish over 20 inches.
I could use a good report from the sound bridge if anyone gets out this weekend.
Locally its still a good largemouth bite and the crappie are not doing too bad either. Top water and flipping sticks are the norm for the bass and spider rigs with tube jigs and of course live bait have been doing the trick on the crappie.
If anyone gets out on the holiday weekend send me a report and some pics to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or hit me up on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.