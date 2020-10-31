The fall is a great time to go fishing and with the recent weather changes it is a good time to fish on the piers.
The reason the piers are good this time of year is you can catch a big drum off the end of the piers and at the same time you can catch speckled trout and mullet on the near side of the pier in the surf.
This means that you can take your average pond rod with very little tackle and catch fish or you can take you big heavy long rods and catch big bull drum all at the same time.
I love drum fishing in the fall and this year it seems to be a good year with multiple catches for those who are willing to put in the time on the planks.
The bait for drum this year is fresh mullet which can mean finger mullet butterflied on a drum rig or chunks of big mullet.
The key is to be fresh mullet and not frozen.
If you move closer to shore you can catch a puppy drum in the surf using the same technique and you can take them home and have them for dinner.
The speckled trout are also in the surf and the bite for them is getting stronger every day.
The like to hit grubs on jig heads like Gulp and other such baits sometimes in a single hook while other days they like double jig set ups.
The mullet are also in the surf so you may catch one on a jig but you have a better shot at a fish on fresh shrimp and double bottom rigs. This is a simple way of fishing with just baiting the hook and throwing it out just behind the breakers.
It works great for kids as well as adults and nothing tickles me more than seeing a child set the hook on a rod with a good fish in the breakers.
If anyone gets a chance to head to the beach you should take a few hours out of your day and go fish one of our piers so you can enjoy the kind of fishing that the Outer Banks is famous for.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore report is looking good right now with a good mixture of dolphin, blackfin and yellowfin tuna as well as some catch and release sails and marlin.
The only problem is the weather so make sure you pick a good day and you won’t be disappointed.
The beaches have been all about the drum with huge drum at the end of the piers and on the point while the puppy drum have been just over the breakers and close to shore. The southern beaches still have some pompano while the mullet seem to be everywhere.
I like to fish for the mullet first then I use them for bait and throw out for the puppy drum.
Here at home there are small puppy drum in the creeks and river being caught on fresh shrimp and bottom rigs especially those creeks close to the sound.
The white perch seem to be everywhere also with most of the fish being caught on the first drop offs next to a flat.
The largemouth bite has also improved with most fish being caught on top water baits and soft plastics.
A couple of friends of mine went out fishing the other day for fun with the front guy throwing top water while the back of the boat guy threw a texas rigged worm.
This combo made for a 20 plus fish day so it is a good time to go for largemouth.
If anyone gets out this week make sure you send a picture and a report to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or hit me up on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.