When the weather cools and the water temps follows, the crappie begin to move up in the water column and put on the feed bag.
This time of year the best eating pan fish in the river is hungry and if you know what to do it will be easy to find them.
Right now you can take a jon boat or kayak or a nice bass boat and drag different color lures at different depths and limit out on crappie.
They tend to move into the creeks and river mouths when it begins to cool so work your baits up in the shallows and down deep with a few in between if you can.
I like to start at the mouths of the creeks then work my way into the creek till I begin to get strikes. A spider rig is best for this search and destroy method of fishing because you can place multiple baits out at once and cover the entire water column.
Once you get a bite pay attention to the details like depth, temperature and color of lure. Then you can match other baits to the same pattern and really load up.
Crappie tend to hang in schools especially this time of year so once you get one you can always get another.
If it really gets hard then switch to live minnows and watch the rods move then.
This is a great time of year to load up on crappie so get off the couch and get out there and do some fishing.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore fleet had some great days earlier in the week till the weather turned on them.
The yellowfin and blackfin all came to the boats nicely and we also had some wahoo in the northern fleets and some awesome king fish out of Hatteras.
Some of the kings that came back weighed over 60 pounds which is a huge fish in any book.
On the shores and piers is was all about the drum fishing with some quality fish being caught on the piers with tons of puppy drum just over the breakers.
Fresh mullet on drum rigs work great here but a lot of puppies fell to fresh shrimp on bottom rigs so don’t be afraid to put multiple rods out at once.
Anglers also caught a few nice size mullet while on the beach this week and it also looks like the speckled trout are beginning to pick up in the surf also.
In the sound it is hard to tell who is having the most fun, the speckled trout anglers or the striper fishermen. The trout are beginning to chase bait up shallow so grass points and turns in the creek banks are a good place to start for them.
The stripers are heating up with the cooler water and with dropping temps coming this week it will only get better.
All the bridges have them on any certain day but none of them are really jumping out as a favorite right now.
The canal in Coinjock is still hot with stretch baits up against the stump fields. When dragging the bridges make sure you make contact with the pilings and keep an eye on your line for abrasions.
Retie the line after every fish just in case and don’t be afraid to drop in right to the bottom just in case they decide to go deep.
Locally we have had an increase of crappie coming back to the docks with live shiners and small tube jigs being the go to bait.
The largemouth bite is still on a top water bite but that may slow after this week so get out there and hit some of those surface fish while you can.
If anyone gets out this week shoot me an email to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or hit me up on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.