This time of year the shad are working their way up the creeks and the largemouth are following closely.
What happens is the shad is looking for fresh water with a high oxygen content and the creeks are the place to go. With the travel of the shad the bass won’t be far behind so go to the creeks and look for a bite.
If I am fishing a lake like Kerr or Gaston I would start in the back of the creeks and work my way towards the front but in the rivers around here I start in the front at the mouth of the creek and work my way in towards the back.
Some of our creeks go for miles while others only go for a few hundred yards but it doesn’t matter this time of year.
You want to throw a bait that resembles a shad like a spinner bait, square bill or even a fast moving top water bait like a Whopper Plopper. Because these baits resemble a baitfish they will bring a bite quicker than others since the bass are keying on baitfish.
Once you find a bite stop and pay attention to what is around you.
How much water was the fish in, what’s the temps and so on.
This will help pattern the fish and make it easier to find fish in other creeks.
For instance if you catch a fish on top water baits on the outside turn around deep water you want to focus on the same places up and down the creek. Once you finish the creek them move to another creek and repeat the pattern.
You will be amazed at how fish will be in the same place in different creeks. The pros have made a fortune on this type of patterns for years but you have to pay attention to your surroundings.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore bite has been a little slow simply because of the wind keeping most of the boats tied to the docks but we did have a few good days.
The bite is mostly tuna on the northern fleet with yellowfin and blackfin coming into the docks. On the southern docks around Hatteras the king fish are a favorite but they also did well on the blackfin.
Some of the yellowfin have been good size so the weather will allow a good trip this weekend if you can find a boat.
The piers and docks are looking good after the big north wind blew by this week. It brought a good drum bite to the beaches and it turned on the speckled trout on the ocean side.
The puppy drum are still in the shallows but the bigger fish are a longer cast away. Fresh cut mullet are a go to bait for the drum but you can still catch an odd puppy drum on a bottom rig on fresh shrimp.
In the sound it is still about the speckled bite with some quality fish being caught in the mouths of the creeks up around the points. You can fish for hours and not get a bite but when you do get a bite there will be more than one.
The stripers are also in the sound with the usual haunts like the bridges and Coinjock Canal. Stretch baits and Rattle Traps are the usual baits but don’t be afraid to try a live eel dragged behind a boat or even under a large bobber.
Locally we have a good largemouth bite in the creeks as well as a great crappie bite on almost every river system. Last weekend local tackle store in Elizabeth City River City Bait and Tackle sponsored a tournament on the Pasquotank and the fish brought in was impressive.
When the smoke cleared it was Richard Key and his fishing buddy Kevin White from Elizabeth City who brought home the cash and the trophy with not only big bag but big fish.
If you think you can compete with these guys look up the Albemarle Crappie Trail and sign up. If anyone gets a chance to get out this week send me a report and some pics to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or hit me up on Facebook on Fishing with Mike.