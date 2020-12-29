Well with winter in full swing and the water temps dropping you can still catch fish if you want to put the time in.
The cold weather tends to bring out the diehard anglers and I know you have seen them.
They are the guys and girls on the sound bridge in three foot seas trolling for stripers or the bass boats up in the creeks flipping jigs or dragging crank baits but what you don’t know is this is the time of year to catch your trophy fish with largemouth in the 8 pound range and rockfish in the 10 pound range.
The rockfish season has been extended by the state till April or until they close it so there is more time to get out and find them. Make sure you look up your regulations for the waters you fish and never trust anyone but yourself to follow the rules.
Cold weather stripers tend to be larger but fewer in as numbers but that doesn’t mean they don’t bite.
Rockfish love horrible weather with wind blowing and cold rain really turning them on. When the wind blows hard out of the north it will turn the fish on but it is difficult to get out.
The canal in Coinjock will protect you from the wind and a north wind will drive the water through the canal and keep the bait moving which will make the fish bite.
The largemouth bite in the winter can produce quality fish with fewer bites also but the big girls are putting on weight for the spawn so they will hit no matter how cold it gets. You want to start in the creeks then work out towards the mouth and see where you find a bite.
Square bill crankbaits bounced off the stumps and logs or you can drag a jig around the same structure. Look for warmer water like a stream coming into a large body of water or a flat on the north side of the river after the sun shines on it a while.
Keep the boat on the outer edge of the drop off and work the bait all the way back to the boat. I remember fishing a Rattle Trap through the stumps and as soon as I reached the drop and largemouth hit my bait and when she came back to the boat she was almost 10 pounds.
I brought her into the boat and look around with nobody around to show her too so back in the water she went.
That was in February and the water temp was in the high 40s. Don’t be afraid to get out there and do a little cold weather fishing you may be surprised to see what you catch.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore guys made it out a couple of days this week with the Hatteras boats making the best of the bad weather.
Tuna are the game fish of the week with yellowfin being the majority of the fish brought back to the docks.
There are still some kings out there for those who are looking for them but with 50 plus pound tuna out there that makes a lot of sushi.
The big bluefin should be showing up any day now so keep an eye on the reports.
The beach is still pretty good with mullet and puppy drum being the majority of the fish being caught on the surf. The hard part about this time of year is finding anglers who are fishing.
The point is talking about sharks with some mullet and a few drum but that could change at any minute.
The local reports are mostly about some stripers around the Mann’s Harbor Bridge but there are some rumors that the Wright Memorial has a fish or two also. The sound bridge is pretty quiet but that may improve with the colder weather.
Coinjock is pretty good also around the woods and across from the restaurant dragging stretch baits and Rattle Traps. The crappie bite is improving with the cold weather with fish in or around 5 to 10 feet of water.
The largemouth bite is slowing but the creeks are still your best bet.
Jigs or texas rigged soft plastics are bringing most of the bites but always have a square bill tied on and keep an eye out for baitfish.
If anyone gets out this week shoot me a report and some pics to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or hit me up on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.