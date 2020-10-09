In the fall of the year I love to throw a lipless crank bait and by that I usually am throwing a Bill Lewis Rat-L-Trap lure.
They are the original and still out produce most of the other baits out there in the lipless crank bait area. I have been throwing this bait for years and it has produced some amazing catches from largemouth to stripers.
The sound this bait makes is one of the most recognizable sounds in the fishing industry. When you can feel the vibration in the reel handle you know that you have a winning bait in your hands.
In the fall when you are largemouth fishing the schools of bait are moving up and down the banks and the creek channels so you want to have a bait that the fish can recognize and hear coming from a long way away.
It is a reaction strike that can produce some amazing strikes and make your heart skip a beat.
The best thing about a lipless crank bait is you can throw it a mile then just reel it in so it makes it a simple bait to work for the novice angler but the more experienced fisherman will pause it now and then or pump the rod tip to give it an erratic action and it will produce more strikes.
When fishing for stripers it can be a simple drag bait behind the boat similar to a stretch bait or you can find a good area and cast to a piling or stump field looking for a rockfish.
Whatever the type of fishing you do a lipless rattling bait is one you must have in your tackle box or tied on a rod at all times.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore anglers are heavy on the tuna this week but don’t leave out the remaining mahi hanging around the warmer waters. Some boats targeted the tuna while others the dolphin and some even did a little of both.
We have rumors of some big eye from the commercial guys and yellowfin in the 80-pound class so the fish are there if you know how to find them.
On the beaches and piers the southern sand had some decent Spanish and pompano while the north beaches had signs of puppy drum in the slot and some a little over. The big drum are still in the Oregon and Hatteras Inlets in deep water caught on fresh cut bait.
I have been fishing the outside of Oregon Inlet the past week with little success but there have been a few fish I have seen.
Kitty Hawk and Southern Shores seem to be holding a little more fish on the northern beaches right now but the storm coming next week could change that.
Locally we have been on a good largemouth bite with top water and soft plastics paying off.
There are still a few puppy drum and a ton of white perch around also with fresh shrimp and Gulp lures being the go to bait for them. Local angler Chris Dail was fishing the Treasure point on the Pasquotank and did well on the puppy drum.
The sound and our rivers carry a big variety of fish to target so get out there and go fishing.
If anyone does get out send me a report and some pics like Chris to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or hit me up on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.