When it comes to fishing for rockfish in our area we have a variety of places to fish.
There are the bridges like Mann’s Harbor and the sound bridge. We have the Perquimans and Pasquotank rivers but one of my favorite places to fish in the Coinjock Canal.
There are several reasons I like this water but the thing I like the most about it is you can fish it in the wind. In the winter the wind is almost always blowing but even if it blows directly out of the north it can still be fished.
Another advantage is you don’t have to burn a lot of gas to get there. Once you launch your boat at the ramp you simply come out of the creek a hundred yards or so and point the boat downwind to troll.
I love to troll stretch baits and Rattle Traps along the drop offs and ledges up and down the channel but this can be risky with stumps lining the banks so you will lose a lure or two.
I usually start right at the ramp and head south along the eastern wood line. I put shallow baits like Rattle Traps and stretch 10’s on the bank side then drop deeper baits like 15’s behind the boat.
The key is to follow your electronics and go right along the ledge. The current in the channel keeps the banks steep and in some places it is undercut and the fish will move up shallow to feed then drop back down to stage.
The first stretch of bank from the ramp to the first house is so popular with the locals if they don’t catch anything on a pass or two they pack up and go home.
Over the past few years I have been fishing heavy in other areas and discovered that there are other places that hold fish and anyone of them can be hot on any given day.
Once place is right in front of the restaurant in the middle or on either side. Stretch 15’s or 20’s are my go to baits here because the water will bounce from 20 to 30 feet in the middle and slightly shallower near the sides.
The bridge its self is also a good spot with the only concrete pilings in the area. I like to bounce baits off the structure to get a reaction strike.
Once you clear the bridge it is nothing but stump fields for hundreds of yards on either side of the bank.
Boat position is critical here because the undercut banks are brutal with some stumps visible on the surface while the depth finder is reading 20 feet so you have to pay attention to where the baits are running as well as the boat.
Two or three feet one way or the other can make a difference of losing a bait or catching a fish.
It can be a challenge to fish Coinjock but in my opinion it is worth the risk with some of my best fish coming from that body of water.
What’s biting, where...
The fishing report for the offshore guys has been a mix this week with the boats out of Oregon Inlet and Pirates Cove catching good numbers of yellowfin and kings but the boats out of Hatteras did not do as well.
The commercial boats are chasing a school of blackfin that are miles long supposedly but other than that the northern guys are dominating right now.
On the beaches and piers it is all about the drum bite again with scores of puppys and a good number of bulls coming to the anglers who are in the know.
Fresh cut mullet are the bait of choice but fresh shrimp on bottom rigs have paid off in the surf also.
The big bulls are farther out but reachable to a good heaver and someone who knows how to use it. I am heading out this weekend to give it a try so look for my Facebook post.
Here locally the striper have come to the head of the reports with the sound bridge near Edenton having fish hitting stretch baits and umbrella rigs.
The Pasquotank River is also showing improvements in the usual haunts and Coinjock is catching fish especially in the old school section between the ramp and the first house.
The crappie bite is also turning on with good numbers in the creeks and main river breaks in about 10 feet of water.
If anyone gets out this weekend hit me up on Facebook at Fishing with Mike or email me at fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com.